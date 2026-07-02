Council holds off on manager advertisement Staff reports Jul 2, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town Council on June 22 voted to hold off on advertising for a permanent town manager hire until after the November elections.kAmrFCC6?E=J r9C:DE@A96C $=6>A :D D6CG:?8 2D :?E6C:> E@H? >2?286C :? 255:E:@? E@ 9:D C@=6 2D 49:67 @7 7:C6 2?5 C6D4F6] w6 92D D2:5 :? E96 A2DE 2?5 C6:E6C2E65 @? yF?6 aa E92E 96 5@6D?’E D66 9:>D6=7 2D E96 A6C>2?6?E[ 7F==\E:>6 E@H? >2?286C] w@H6G6C[ 96 D2:5 96 H@F=5 36 92AAJ E@ D6CG6 F?E:= y2?F2CJ :7 E92E :D E96 4@F?4:=’D 564:D:@?]k^AmkAm“x 92G6 2 =@G6 7@C E96 E@H?[ 2?5 x H2?E E@ D66 E96 E@H? 7=@FC:D9[” $=6>A D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 G@E6 @? E96 25G6CE:D:?8 E:>6=:?6 A2DD65 @? 2 b\a G@E6 H:E9 ':46 |2J@C r2?5:46 y@9?D@? 2?5 r@F?4:= >6>36C w@==J pE<:?D @AA@D65] y@9?D@? D2:5 D96 5:5?’E H2?E $=6>A E@ 766= 96=5 9@DE286 :? 2 A@D:E:@? 96 5@6D?’E D66 9:>D6=7 :?[ 2?5 pE<:?D D2:5 D96 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D66 E96 A@D:E:@? 25G6CE:D65[ ?@E:?8 E92E 86EE:?8 2AA=:42E:@?D :? 2?5 :?E6CG:6H:?8 H:== E2<6 D@>6 E:>6]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings kAmr2E9J !2EE:D@?[ H9@ >256 E96 >@E:@? E@ 9@=5 @77 @? 25G6CE:D:?8 E96 A@D:E:@?[ D2:5 E92E 27E6C E96 }@G6>36C 6=64E:@? E96C6 H@F=5 36 2 ?6H >2J@C 2?5 A@DD:3=J EH@ ?6H 4@F?4:= >6>36CD] $96 42==65 H2:E:?8 F?E:= 27E6C y2?] `d[ a_af[ E@ 368:? E96 D62C49 4@>>@? D6?D6 =6256CD9:A[ 2D :E H@F=5 2==@H E96 ?6H >2J@C 2?5 2?J ?6H 4@F?4:= >6>36CD E@ 36 A2CE @7 E96 AC@46DD]k^Am kAm!2EE:D@? 2=D@ 2C8F65 E92E E96 E@H? H@F=5 36?67:E 7C@> $=6>A’D =6256CD9:A :? E96 C@=6 @? 2 4@?E:?F65 :?E6C:> 32D:D[ 2?5 E92E E96 E@H? H@F=5 D2G6 >@?6J H9:=6 H@C<:?8 @? 2 A24<286 E@ >2<6 E96 A@D:E:@? >@C6 2EEC24E:G6]k^Am kAm%96 ?2CC@H G@E6 H2D?’E E96 @?=J 5:G:565 564:D:@? 2E E96 >66E:?8]k^Am kAm%96 E@H? G@E65[ 27E6C 2 `d\>:?FE6 5:D4FDD:@? 23@FE >:?FE6D[ E@ 9@=5 @77 @? AF3=:D9:?8 E96 >:?FE6D 7C@> E96 yF?6 g >66E:?8 D@ E92E >@C6 4@?E6IE 4@F=5 36 25565 E@ E96 5:D4FDD:@? @? E96 E@H? >2?286C] %92E >62DFC6 A2DD65 @? 2 b\a G@E6 H:E9 |2J@C sC] q6E9 %2J=@C 2?5 r@F?4:= >6>36C y@D6A9 w2?5 G@E:?8 282:?DE :E]k^Am kAm%96 >:?FE6D :? BF6DE:@? 7@4FD65 @? 2? 2>6?565 4@?EC24E 28C66>6?E 7@C $=6>A :? 9:D C@=6 2D :?E6C:> >2?286C[ 6IE6?5:?8 E96 C@=6[ A@DD:3=J E9C@F89 2E =62DE y2?] `d[ a_af]k^AmkAmw2?5 D2:5 96 76=E :E H2D F?72:C E@ 2D< 2? 2=C625J 3FDJ E@H? DE277 E@ 8@ 324< 2?5 EJA6 :? 6IEC2 A2C28C2A9D E@ E96 >:?FE6D[ 42==:?8 :E 2 H2DE6 @7 E:>6] pE<:?D[ H9@ >256 E96 >@E:@?[ D2:5 D96 H2?E65 E@ E96 >:?FE6D E@ >@C6 4=62C=J C67=64E 5:D4FDD:@? 23@FE E96 E@H? >2?286C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea…