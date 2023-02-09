Claiming Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster violated his constitutional rights during a series of 2022 events that resulted in his arrest and imprisonment, an Ivanhoe man is personally suing him for $2 million.

Jerry O. Blevins filed the lawsuit last month in Wythe County Circuit Court, but it has since been transferred to federal court in Abingdon. In the complaint, the 71-year-old, who was arrested last February after a police standoff, said Foster violated his first, second, fourth and eighth amendments throughout the ordeal.

According to court documents and news accounts, Blevins was charged on Feb. 15, 2022, after officers went to his 3779 Ivanhoe Road residence to serve him with an emergency custody order. A Wythe County Department of Social Services employee obtained the ECO after Blevins went to her office to complain about problems with a neighbor – some of which were listed in the lawsuit.

The Sheriff’s Office said Blevins made derogatory statements during the DSS interview, and police made him leave before later going to his house to arrest him.

In the lawsuit, Blevins said the ECO was “false” and “relived the police of probable cause so they had no reason to be on my property period let alone arrest me.”

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies encountered two aggressive dogs on Blevins’ property, one of which they shot after running out of pepper spray. Police said officers had to take cover after hearing a gunshot coming from Blevins’ house.

In the lawsuit, Blevins said he heard his dogs barking and saw “what appeared to be a man’s legs behind a pine tree and he had a long gun.”

He said he got into his car “to get a better look at the trespasser” and called 911 to report someone on his property. Blevins said a dispatcher told him police were on his property, and officers said Blevins told the dispatcher he was armed with a handgun.

“At this point I knew the sheriff’s department had no legitimate reason for being on my property,” Blevins said. “After talking to the 911 operator for app. (sic) 30 minutes I finally surrendered to the police.”

After being taken to Wythe County Community Hospital for the ECO and released, Blevins was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail on an attempted murder charge. He argued the 10 days he spent there in solitary confinement without his medicine amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Blevins said police also violated his Fourth Amendment rights after his arrest by searching his house and taking his guns and other items without probable cause. The search warrant, which contained an affidavit explaining why officers wanted to search Blevins’ property, was sealed.

Shortly after Blevins’ arrest, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office dropped the attempted murder charge and went forward on a misdemeanor obstructing justice charge, which was also dropped in August with Blevins, who had no criminal record, ordered to keep the peace for six months.

Saying that Blevins’ lawsuit claims were tied to U.S. law, Foster’s attorney filed a motion on Jan. 31 to have the case moved to U.S. District Court. Blevins actually started out seeking civil damages against Foster in Wythe County General District Court, but he got the case moved to Circuit Court so he could seek higher damage amounts.

On Feb. 8, Blevins, citing “age, health and financial reasons,” filed a motion in federal court to dismiss the case without prejudice, which means he could file again at a later date.

“I am requesting a hearing date and time for this motion to be heard as rapidly as possible,” he wrote.