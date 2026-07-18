ETSU wins two CASE Circle of Excellence Awards Jul 18, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ETSU earned two national CASE Circle of Excellence Awards for its Hurricane Helene documentary and record-breaking Forever ETSU fundraising campaign. kAm!@H6C7F= DE@CJE6==:?8] %C2?D7@C>2E:@?2= A9:=2?E9C@AJ] t2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ 62C?65 ?2E:@?2= C64@8?:E:@? 7@C 3@E9[ 42AEFC:?8 EH@ AC6DE:8:@FD r@F?4:= 7@C p5G2?46>6?E 2?5 $FAA@CE @7 t5F42E:@? Wrp$tX r:C4=6 @7 tI46==6?46 pH2C5D E92E D9@H42D6 E96 :>A24E @7 D92C:?8 DE@C:6D E92E :?DA:C6 24E:@?]k^AmkAmt%$& H@? v@=5 :? 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Beyond … Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies. School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at sever…