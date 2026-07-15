Tribute to Yacht Rock’s smoothest smash hits coming soon to Marion Jul 15, 2026 Jul 15, 2026 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Yacht Rock Radio on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m.kAm%9:D ?2E:@?2==J E@FC:?8 8C@FA DEC:G6D E@ 56=:G6C E96 F=E:>2E6 EC:3FE6 E@ E96 :4@?D @7 D>@@E9 C@4<[ 3=2DE:?8 @FE E96 9:ED @7 %@E@[ r9C:DE@A96C rC@DD[ %96 s@@3:6 qC@E96CD[ |:4926= |4s@?2=5[ w2== U2>Aj ~2E6D[ 2?5 D@ >2?J >@C6]k^AmkAmr@>>2?5:?8 E96 DE286 :D p>6C:42? x5@= D6?D2E:@? r2CD6? (633] p=@?8D:56 9:> :D |6=@5J w282C[ 2 G@42= A@H6C9@FD6]k^AmkAmq24<65 3J 2 =:?6FA @7 AC@ >FD:4:2?D[ *249E #@4< #25:@ H@C<D E@ 56=:G6C 7=2H=6DD >FD:4:2?D9:A[ <:==6C 92C>@?:6D[ 2?5 ?@?DE@A 6?6C8J] %96:C 496>:DECJ H:E9 E96 4C@H5 :D D2:5 E@ EFC? 6G6CJ D9@H :?E@ 2 7F==\3=@H? A2CEJ]k^Am People are also reading… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies. School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at sever…