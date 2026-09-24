Marion appeal denied Sep 24, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was good and bad news for a pair of Southwest Virginia schools on Wednesday morning in Charlottesville.kAmsFC:?8 2 >66E:?8 @7 E96 bg\>6>36C ':C8:?:2 w:89 $49@@= {628F6’D 6I64FE:G6 4@>>:EE66[ vC2JD@? r@F?EJ’D C6BF6DE E@ C6>2:? :? C68:@? `r[ :? E96 |@F?E2:? t>A:C6 s:DEC:4E[ H2D 2AAC@G65]k^AmkAm|62?H9:=6[ |2C:@? =@DE :ED 7:?2= 2AA62= E@ DH:E49 7C@> r=2DD a E@ r=2DD ` 2?5 H:== C6>2:? :? E96 $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E]k^AmkAm|2C:@? 2E9=6E:4 5:C64E@C p>2?52 w2?D96H 6IA=2:?65 E96 C62D@?:?8 369:?5 |2C:@?’D 677@CE]k^Am kAm“~FC >2:? 4@?46C? H2D E96 :?DECF4E:@? @FC DEF56?ED 2C6 >:DD:?8 5F6 E@ EC2G6= E:>6 7@C @FC 5:DEC:4E @AA@?6?ED[” w2?D96H D2:5] “%96 :>A24E :D ?@E 2D >F49 5FC:?8 E96 72==[ 3FE :E’D 92C56C :? E96 H:?E6C 2?5 DAC:?8 D62D@?D H96? H6 92G6 82>6D DE2CE:?8 2E c 2?5 cib_ A]>]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Smyth man accused of forging military document 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ |2C:@? AC:?4:A2= z6==: wF896D[ E96 G@E6 H6?E 282:?DE |2C:@? 3J 2 ag\b >2C8:?] %9C66 >6>36CD 23DE2:?65]k^AmkAm“(6 42? C6G:6H @FC 6?C@==>6?E 27E6C EH@ J62CD] x7 @FC 6?C@==>6?E 564=:?6D[ H6 42? 2AA62= 282:?[” w2?D96H D2:5]k^Am kAm|2C:@?’D 4FCC6?E 6?C@==>6?E :D bda[ ?:?6 @G6C E96 bcb 4FE@77 7@C r=2DD `]k^Am kAm%96 @C:8:?2= 2AA62= 3J |2C:@? :? pF8FDE H2D 56?:65 3J 2 b\a G@E6]k^AmkAmvC2JD@? r@F?EJ AC@;64E65 E@ >@G6 E@ #68:@? ar H@F=5 F=E:>2E6=J =625 E@ 2 haT :?4C62D6 :? EC2G6= >:=6286] {:<6 |2C:@?’D[ vC2JD@?’D 7:CDE 2AA62= H2D 56?:65 :? pF8FDE]k^Am kAm%96 ?6H 'w${ 7@C>2E H:== E2<6 67764E 5FC:?8 a_af\ag D49@@= J62C 2?5 C6>2:? :? 67764E E9C@F89 a_b_\b` D49@@= J62C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security.