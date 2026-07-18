WCC presents Distinguished Teaching Award to Alicia Roberts Jul 18, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Dr. Dean Sprinkle, WCC president, recognizes Alicia Roberts, WCC Associate Professor of Nursing/Simulation Coordinator. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wytheville Community College (WCC) recently awarded the 2026 WCC Distinguished Teaching Award to Alicia Roberts, Associate Professor of Nursing/Simulation Coordinator.kAm%9:D 2H2C5 C64@8?:K6D 2 (rr 7F==\E:>6 @C A2CE\E:>6 E6249:?8 724F=EJ >6>36C H9@ 56>@?DEC2E6D 6I46==6?46 :? E6249:?8 2?5 :? @E96C 2C62D @7 :?DECF4E:@? DF49 2D E96 23:=:EJ E@ :?DA:C6 DEF56?ED E@ A6C7@C> 36J@?5 ?@C>2= 6IA64E2E:@?Dj C6DA@?D:G6?6DD E@ ?665D H:E9:? 2?5 @FED:56 E96 4=2DDj 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ :>AC@G6 E96 :?E6==64EF2= 4=:>2E6 @7 (rrj 2?5 E96 :?5:G:5F2=’D 56AE9 2?5 3C625E9 @7 6IA6CE:D6[ D6?D:E:G:EJ[ 6?E9FD:2D>[ 2?5 565:42E:@?]k^Am kAmsC] s62? $AC:?<=6 ?@E65 E92E E96 DEF56?E’D ?@>:?2E:@? DE2E65[ “|CD] #@36CED 4@?D:DE6?E=J 56>@?DEC2E6D 5:DE:?8F:D965 E6249:?8 E9C@F89 96C 4@>A2DD:@?[ AC@76DD:@?2=:D>[ 2?5 565:42E:@? E@ DEF56?E DF446DD] $96 4C62E6D 2 DFAA@CE:G6 =62C?:?8 6?G:C@?>6?E H96C6 DEF56?ED 766= C6DA64E65[ 6?4@FC2865[ 2?5 D276 E@ 2D< BF6DE:@?D]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Virginia Tech's Young hopeful about new roster Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary kAm%96 (rr s:DE:?8F:D965 $6CG:46 pH2C5 2?5 E96 s:DE:?8F:D965 %6249:?8 pH2C5 H6C6 6DE23=:D965 3J }2E92?:6= (] !6?5=6E@? yC] :? >6>@CJ @7 9:D 72E96C[ }2E92?:6= (:==:D !6?5=6E@? $C][ E@ C64@8?:K6 2?5 6?4@FC286 6I46==6?46 :? E6249:?8 2?5 D6CG:46 2E (JE96G:==6 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686]k^Am kAm}2E92?:6= (:==:D !6?5=6E@? H2D (JE96 r@F?EJ’D C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 :? E96 ':C8:?:2 w@FD6 @7 s6=682E6D H9@[ E@86E96C H:E9 DE2E6 $6?] s] (@@5C@H q:C5[ :?EC@5F465 E96 ?646DD2CJ 6?23=:?8 3:==D :? E96 `hea v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J E@ 6DE23=:D9 (rr 2?5 2AAC@AC:2E6 :ED @A6C2E:?8 7F?5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies. School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at sever…