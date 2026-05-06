Gate City downs Marion May 6, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BaseballkAmkDEC@?8mv2E6 r:EJ 5@H?D |2C:@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy2<6 qFC?D 9:E 2 8C2?5 D=2> 2?5 s2<@52 |4|FCC2J >2D965 2 EH@\CF? 9@>6C 2D E96 v2E6 r:EJ q=F6 s6G:=D 62C?65 2 `_\f ?@?\5:DEC:4E C@25 H:? 2E |2C:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mx?5:2?D 3=2?< !2?E96CDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmqC@5J r9:=56CD 2?5 %C6G6C $96=E@? E62>65 E@ A:E49 2 7@FC\9:E D9FE@FE H:E9 ?:?6 DEC:<6@FED 2D E96 #FC2= #6EC62E x?5:2?D 3=2?<65 w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E C:G2= }@CE9H@@5 e\_]k^Am kAmyFDE:? (2=<6C 25565 E9C66 #qxD[ H9:=6 wF?E6C (6==D Wa\7@C\c[ EH@ #qxDX 2?5 s2HD@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.