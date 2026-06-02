Indian Valley Elementary School honor roll Jun 2, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All A’skAm%9:C5 vC256k^AmkAmr@=E@? q2:?[ t2DE@? q2:?[ pD96C r@=6>2?[ {F<6 s2=E@?[ y2DA6C v@25[ t>>2 |2E9:D[ p:?D=6J $F>>6CD 2?5 {:?4@=? (9:E6]k^AmkAmu@FCE9 vC256k^AmkAm%:== !C@4E@Ck^AmkAmu:7E9 vC256k^Am kAm$2HJ6C rC2:89625[ w2K6= v@25[ #:=6J |:D9@6 2?5 $@A9:2 $FE96C=2?5]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday kAm$:IE9 vC256k^AmkAm{@=2 u2C=6Jk^AmkAm$6G6?E9 vC256k^AmkAmt=: r@=6>2?[ y@2??2 r@I[ t>6CD@? rC2:89625[ z:?=6J s2=E@?[ p=:G:2 v@25[ |256=6:?6 w2>3C:4< 2?5 p52=J? w2CC:D]k^AmkAmp 2?5 qk^Am kAm%9:C5 vC256k^AmkAmy@9? !2F= qC@H?[ pF3C6J sF=2?6J[ r2CDE6? w2CC:D[ !6JE@? y@?6D[ u:??=6J |4!62<[ vC6JD@? #665 2?5 s2HD@? $49F>2??]k^Am kAmu@FCE9 vC256k^AmkAmr9C:DE@A96C r@I[ u@II w2H<D[ s2FDE:? z6>A 2?5 ~H6? $A6?46]k^AmkAmu:7E9 vC256k^AmkAmwF?E6C rC@H6 [ r@=6 sF=2?6J[ qC6?5@? w2CC:D[ $2C2 w2CC:D[ p5:=J?? wF77[ "F:?? |2E9:D[ pG6CJ |:E496== 2?5 !@CE6C $49F>2??]k^Am kAm$:IE9 vC256k^AmkAm#636<29 s6q@C5[ r@=E@? tDE6D[ v6@C86 |2CD92==[ ~5:? !C@4E@C 2?5 ~=:G:2 $A6?46]k^AmkAm$6G6?E9 vC256k^Am kAm{6:892 r@I[ #6:<6C r@I[ p?:DE@? w2>>[ z2:E9@? w2C5:?[ yF5D@? "F6D6?36CCJ 2?5 zJ?=66 (9:E6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann… Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Skeins of chunky yarn fill the multiple cubicles lining a portion of the classroom wall. Everyone, teacher and students alike, believe the yar…