Capitol Commentary End birthright citizenship in the territories U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Jul 20, 2026 42 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At the close of June, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) weighed in on various issues that impact the country.kAm!6C92AD E96 $r~%&$ 564:D:@? E@ C646:G6 E96 >@DE >65:2 2EE6?E:@? :D %CF>A G] q2C32C2] %9:D 42D6 4@?46C?D E96 r:E:K6?D9:A r=2FD6 :? E96 u@FCE66?E9 p>6?5>6?E E@ E96 &]$] r@?DE:EFE:@?]k^AmkAm%96 r:E:K6?D9:A r=2FD6 DA64:7:42==J DE2E6D[ “2== A6CD@?D 3@C? @C ?2EFC2=:K65 :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 2?5 DF3;64E E@ E96 ;FC:D5:4E:@? E96C6@7[ 2C6 4:E:K6?D @7 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 2?5 @7 E96 $E2E6 H96C6:? E96J C6D:56]”k^Am kAm%96 %CF>A p5>:?:DEC2E:@? 492==6?865 E9:D 567:?:E:@? E@ 2C8F6 E96 r:E:K6?D9:A r=2FD6 5@6D ?@E 2AA=J E@ 49:=5C6? 3@C? :? 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