Kidd joins Summit

Bland County’s Adam Kidd joined Summit Community Bank’s Trust and Wealth Management division late last year.

Kidd will serve as a trust officer in the southern West Virginia region.

“We’re happy to welcome Adam to our Trust and Wealth Management team,” said Julie Johnson, executive vice president of Summit’s Trust and Wealth Management division. “His extensive knowledge as a financial advisor will help us continue to provide our clients with exceptional care and premier trust and wealth management services.”

Kidd joins the Summit team as an MBA graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, with multiple years’ experience serving in financial services and as a financial advisor. He also serves as vice chairman on the Bland County Board of Supervisors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 44 banking locations.