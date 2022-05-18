Chilhowie looks at tax increases

Chilhowie residents are looking at tax increases in next year’s $5.5 million proposed budget, some for the first time in 20 years.

Increases are planned for water/sewer, real estate, and personal property.

Budget

The proposed 2022-23 budget includes an increase in water rates of 5% inside corporate limits and 2.5% outside corporate limits. The budget also proposes a sewer rate increase of 6% inside the corporate limits and no increase outside corporate limits.

The fee for residential water and sewer new connections is proposed to increase to $1,200.

The real estate tax is proposed to increase from 17 cents to 19 cents per $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax is looking at an increase of 5 cents to 35 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The budget proposes a 2.5% cost of living adjustment and a 2.5% merit system for employees while Anthem has notified the town that health insurance will be increasing 8%.

Garbage expenditures are slated to be $121,000, a decrease from the current budget year by about $25,000 with an anticipation of 5% increase from the new carrier Green for Life. A slight increase to $147,000 is proposed for garbage revenue due to an accurate audit of garbage cans.

Cigarette tax revenue is expected to increase to $130,000 due to the Mount Rogers Cigarette Tax Board. Lodging tax revenue is expected to increase to $15,000 due to the remodeled Motel 6. Meals tax revenue is expected to increase to $715,000.

However, fines are expected to decrease to $70,000 due to a possible reduction of hours worked relating to the I-81 Highway Safety Initiative program.

Expenditures for Wellness and Parks are projected to increase in events to $15,000 due to more active events in the park such as “On Stage” musical performances. The cost of utilities is increased to $40,000 due to inflation. An expenditure of $15,000 is listed under Capital Outlay for a Downtown Directional sign and a period fence around the H.L. Bonham House.

After much discussion about the proposed budget, the town council approved cutting the tourism expenditure to $4,000, and funding the Christmas Tree Lighting Committee the difference of $3,569.

The proposed budget shows revenues and expenditures at $5,502,135 for the upcoming year. Adoption is expected at the June 9 council meeting with implementation on July 1.

Dog Park

Nathan Brown with Barrington Landscape Architecture appeared before the council in April to present a proposal for a dog park to be located on the north side of the Town Recreation Park behind the Exxon Mobile station. His proposal involved a 1.5-acre dog park with two separate lots for large and small dogs. A covered seating area would be located between the two lots. Each dog lot would have a safety double gate entry and water source. Signage with the rules for the dog park would be clearly posted.

Total cost is estimated to be between $80,752 and $114,765.

Brown proposed parking behind the H.L. Bonham Tourism Center building and following the walking trail to the dog park while Mayor Gary Heninger suggested incorporating parking at the facility to allow easier access. Jay Keen, director of Public Works, said that 400 feet of water line would need to be laid to supply water to the dog park.

The council referred the issue to the Wellness and Parks Committee, which discussed ideas on how to cut the overall cost such as constructing the park in phases, reducing the expense in benches, and postponing any planting of shrubs. Parking was suggested to be at the location of the dog park with overflow parking at the tourism center.

Sarah Gillespie, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County, told the committee that the dog park would be a wonderful asset to the town as well as tourism. She suggested the committee consider the expense of a dog waste removal system and to consider signage along Interstate 81 for the dog park.

Committee member Bill Clear said the dog park is a great idea that will bring people to town and that is the overall goal.

The council approved moving forward with the project.

Memorandum of Understanding on Fire and Rescue Training Building

Chilhowie Town Council and the Smyth County Board of Supervisors have agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding on the Fire/EMS Training Building under construction in Chilhowie.

The agreement states that the facility is to be jointly owned, 50/50. The town will remain the owner of the property where the facility is located with Smyth County funding half of all operation and maintenance costs. The town would invoice Smyth County for half of the cost at the end of each fiscal year. Half of the construction cost is estimated at $175,000. The council had already voted to take the town's share of the money from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The council approved the agreement and authorized the town manager to execute the agreement.

A request from Chilhowie Fire Chief David Haynes to Smyth County was approved to change the name of the road on which the burn building and proposed training building is located from Shop Road to 343 Responder Way.

Mount Rogers Cigarette Tax Board

The counties of Bland, Pulaski, Smyth and Wythe, and the towns of Chilhowie, Dublin, Marion, Rural Retreat, Saltville and Wytheville are currently members of the Mount Rogers Cigarette Tax Board. The board employs an inspector, Mike Hounshell, whose office area is at the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission in Marion.

Currently, the cigarette tax is 40-cents per pack. The Mount Rogers Cigarette Tax Board collects the revenue from cigarette stamps and remits revenue to each locality for sales within its corporate limits minus an administrative fee for expenses of the board. Chilhowie currently has a two-month average of $11,018.

From the 10 participating localities that comprise the board for the first quarter of 2022, the tax generated a total of $638,456.88. The high was Pulaski County at $142,293.10 and the low was Saltville at $20,005.51. Chilhowie's sales were sixth at $40,341.71. Chilhowie's monthly average for the first quarter is $13,918. If this amount holds up through fiscal year 2021-22 for the second quarter, the tax will generate approximately $105,000 of the projected $100,000 budgeted. If the same money is generated in fiscal year 2022-23, it will exceed the $130,000 budgeted by generating $161,367.

The first quarter of this year is when all the new stamps were made available to vendors and distributed to retailers.

East Lee Highway Phase II Project

With the first phase of the East Lee Highway Sidewalk Project completed over a year ago, 1,500 feet from the corner of East Lee Highway at Church Avenue to Chilhowie Street, officials believe it’s time to move on phase two.

This phase will extend the sidewalk approximately 2,500 feet along East Lee Highway past the town hall to the intersection with Walton Avenue where pedestrians can cross the highway near Riverfront Restaurant and be able to continue on to Main Street and an existing sidewalk.

Stretching about 4,000 feet along the southbound lane of the highway when completed, the sidewalk, curb and guttering, and entrance areas add to pedestrian safety and improved access at local businesses for vehicles.

The western end will tie into the Downtown Revitalization Project on Main Street and the eastern end ties into the old high school on Chilhowie Street, Lucas Dowell Memorial Park and the Will Walker Farmers Market.

The Virginia Department of Transportation requires a 15-foot temporary easement for property on Second Avenue for construction use such as storing equipment. The property owner has signed the temporary easement and declined a monetary offer for the temporary easement. All construction will be conducted on the right-of-way, not on the Riverfront Cafe's parking area. The project should be advertised for bid in the near future.

The revised cost estimate was put together by Tim Mullins of Thompson and Litton, showing total construction cost at $455,217. The previous estimate in 2021 was $400,445. The new estimate is 13.7% higher. The Virginia Department of Transportation required this new estimate as one of the final steps to bid the project out. The town's 20% of this estimated construction cost is $91,043.