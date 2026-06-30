Wythe readies for Fourth Jun 30, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Jeff Simmons Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Independence Day celebration opportunities are thick this weekend in Wythe County.kAmp=@?8 H:E9 E96 2??F2= u@FCE9 @7 yF=J 46=63C2E:@? :? 5@H?E@H? (JE96G:==6[ E96 4@F?EJ :D 3C:?8:?8 x?56A6?56?46 76DE:G:E:6D 324< E@ #FC2= #6EC62E H:E9 E96 E9C66\52J {:36CEJ 2E E96 {2<6 6G6?E[ D6E 7@C yF=J b E@ d]k^AmkAm{:36CEJ 2E E96 {2<6 >2C<D E96 C6EFC? @7 7:C6H@C<D 2?5 u@FCE 76DE:G:E:6D E@ #FC2= #6EC62E {2<6 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 D:?46 a_`a]k^AmkAmQ(6VG6 366? 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How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:15 PM EDT Smyth County deputy saves man's life kAm{:36CEJ 2E E96 {2<6 <:4<D @77 uC:52J[ yF=J b[ H:E9 2CE:D2? 2?5 7@@5 G6?5@CD[ :?7=2E23=6D 2?5 72>:=J 24E:G:E:6D[ =:G6 A6C7@C>2?46D 3J |2< |2C:6 2?5 |:5?:89E q=F6[ @A6? DH:> 2E E96 #FC2= #6EC62E {2<6 !@@= 2?5 2 7:C6H@C<D DA64E24F=2C @G6C #FC2= #6EC62E {2<6 27E6C 52C<]k^AmkAmp4E:G:E:6D 4@?E:?F6 $2EFC52J[ yF=J c[ H:E9 2? 2==\52J A2EC:@E:4 A@@= A2CEJ 762EFC:?8 82>6D 2?5 24E:G:E:6D[ E96 $E2CD U2>Aj $EC:56D `\|:=6 r@=@C uF? #F?[ 4@C?9@=6 2?5 9@CD6D9@6 E@FC?2>6?ED[ E96 p:C vF:E2C r@>A6E:E:@?[ 7@@5 2?5 2CE:D2? G6?5@CD[ 49:=5C6?VD 24E:G:E:6D[ p== $E2C !C@ (C6DE=:?8[ 2?5 E96 p>6C:42i |256 :? ':C8:?:2 ad_ *62CD %@86E96C =:G6DEC62>[k^Am kAm%96 46=63C2E:@? 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The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat…