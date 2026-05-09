Virginia fruit growers navigate aftermath of sweeping spring freezes May 9, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 SPorter Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With crop damage ranging from disruption to devastation, fruit growers across Virginia have felt the strain of an exceptionally frigid spring.kAm$E2E6H:56 8C@H6CD ?2G:82E65 2 C@==6C 4@2DE6C @7 6CC2E:4 H62E96C E9C@F89@FE E96 =2E6 H:?E6C 2?5 62C=J DAC:?8[ H:E9 DAFCED @7 DF>>6C 962E 2446=6C2E:?8 E96 8C@HE9 @7 7C@DE\D6?D:E:G6 4C@AD 29625 @7 >F=E:A=6 7C66K6 6G6?ED]k^AmkAmp? 62C=J pAC:= 7C66K6 ?62C=J 564:>2E65 ':C8:?:2’D 2AA=6 2?5 A6249 4C@AD[ H:E9 D@>6 @C492C5D 6IA6C:6?4:?8 E@E2= 4C@A =@DD]k^AmkAm“%96 7C66K6 92AA6?65 2E E96 >@DE D6?D:E:G6 E:>6 @7 7=@H6C 56G6=@A>6?E[ H9:49 :D 7F== 3=@@>[” 6IA=2:?65 $96C:7 |] $96C:7[ ':C8:?:2 %649 2DD@4:2E6 AC@76DD@C @7 A@>@=@8J] “%9:D 92D 366? E96 >@DE 56G2DE2E:?8 52>286 x’G6 D66? 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