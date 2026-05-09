Virtual Speaker Sessions: Dom Flemons on Lesley Riddle May 9, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 SPorter Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Birthplace of Country Music is inviting the public to its May Speaker Session with Dom Flemons, "The American Songster," held virtually on Zoom on Tuesday, May 12, at 7 p.m.kAms@> 92D EC2?D4C:365 @G6C 2 5@K6? 9@FCD H@CE9 @7 2F5:@ C64@C5:?8D @? {6D=6J #:55=6[ 2?5 5FC:?8 E9:D AC@8C2>[ 96 H:== D92C6 9:D :?D:89ED @? 2 A:G@E2= 7:8FC6 H9@D6 :?7=F6?46 7F?52>6?E2==J D92A65 E96 D@F?5 @7 62C=J 4@F?ECJ >FD:4] pD 2 q=24< >FD:4:2? H9@ EC2G6=65 H:E9 p]!] r2CE6C[ #:55=6 H2D :?DECF>6?E2= :? 4@==64E:?8 EC25:E:@?2= pAA2=249:2? D@?8D 2?5 E6249:?8 E96 r2CE6C u2>:=J 9:D F?:BF6 8F:E2C A:4<:?8 E649?:BF6D 2?5 3=F6D\:?7=F6?465 2CC2?86>6?ED]k^Am kAmu=6>@?D :==FDEC2E6D 9@H #:55=6’D 4@?EC:3FE:@?D 3C:5865 E96 82A 36EH66? p7C:42? p>6C:42? 3=F6D 2?5 p>6C:42? 7@=< >FD:4[ AC@G:?8 E92E E96 C@@ED @7 4@F?ECJ >FD:4 2C6 566A=J >F=E:4F=EFC2=] qJ 46?E6C:?8 #:55=6’D =6824J[ u=6>@?D C6DE@C6D 2 4CF4:2=[ @7E6? @G6C=@@<65 492AE6C @7 p>6C:42? >FD:4 9:DE@CJ E92E F?56CD4@C6D E96 6DD6?E:2= C@=6 @7 q=24< 2CE:DECJ :? 567:?:?8 E96 86?C6]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Vayda is ready to find her forever home Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Marion's fire-EMS chief is leaving Marion to serve the Commonwealth Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness kAmu=6>@?D C646:G65 2? w@?@C2CJ s@4E@C2E6 7C@> }@CE96C? pC:K@?2 &?:G6CD:EJ[ 2?5 96’D 2 v#p||*\pH2C5 (:??6C H:E9 7@FC v#p||* ?@>:?2E:@?D[ EH@\E:>6 t||* }@>:?66[ x?E6C?2E:@?2= p4@FDE:4 |FD:4 pH2C5 vC2?5 !C:K6 (:??6C[ 2?5 H2D 2 &?:E65 $E2E6D pCE:DED u6==@H]k^Am kAmu=6>@?D :D 2 >FD:4:2? 32D65 :? E96 r9:428@ 2C62[ 2?5 96 :D 72>@FD=J <?@H? 2D “%96 p>6C:42? $@?8DE6C” D:?46 9:D C6A6CE@:C6 4@G6CD @G6C `__ J62CD @7 p>6C:42? C@@ED >FD:4[ :?4=F5:?8 4@F?ECJ[ 7@=<[ 3=F68C2DD[ p>6C:42?2[ 2?5 E96 3=F6D]k^Am kAmu=6>@?D :D 2 D@?8HC:E6C[ >F=E:\:?DECF>6?E2=:DE[ >FD:4 D49@=2C[ 9:DE@C:2?[ 24E@C[ ?2CC2E@C[ 9@DE[ D=2> A@6E[ C64@C5 4@==64E@C[ A@542DE6C[ 2?5 E96 4C62E@C[ 9@DE[ 2?5 AC@5F46C @7 E96 p>6C:42? $@?8DE6C #25:@ $9@H @? ($| :? }2D9G:==6] w6 :D 4@?D:56C65 2? 6IA6CE A=2J6C @? E96 32?;@[ 8F:E2C[ 92C>@?:42[ ;F8[ A6C4FDD:@?[ BF:==D[ 7:76[ 2?5 C9JE9> 3@?6D] w6 :D E96 4@\7@F?56C @7 E96 r2C@=:?2 r9@4@=2E6 sC@AD 2?5 E96 7@F?56C @7 p>6C:42? $@?8DE6C !C@5F4E:@?D] w6 :D 4FCC6?E=J D6CG:?8 @? E96 q@2C5 @7 s:C64E@CD 2E E96 $E6G6 |2CE:? q2?;@ !C:K6[ u@=< p==:2?46 x?E6C?2E:@?2=[ 2?5 |FD:4 |2<6C #6=:67 u@F?52E:@?[ 2?5 H2D 6=64E65 2D 2 v@G6C?@C @? E96 q@2C5 @7 s:C64E@CD 7@C E96 (2D9:?8E@?[ s]r] r92AE6C @7 E96 #64@C5:?8 p4256>J]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E9:D 2?5 @E96C FA4@>:?8 AC@8C2>D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^q:CE9A=246~7r@F?ECJ|FD:4]@C8^>2:?\6G6?EDQmq:CE9A=246~7r@F?ECJ|FD:4]@C8^>2:?\6G6?EDk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus An expansion of Mount Rogers Community Service’s Marion campus will double the number of crisis stabilization beds as well as adding more spac…