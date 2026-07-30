Tri-Area Community Health marks heath center week Jul 30, 2026 56 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tri-Area Community Health joins the National Association of Community Health Centers and over 1,500 Community Health Centers (CHCs) across the country to celebrate National Health Center Week. This week recognizes the vital role health centers play in providing affordable, effective, comprehensive primary care to more than 52 million Americans, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. This year, we celebrate how health centers use innovation to reach more patients and improve outcomes. kAmu@C cc J62CD[ %C:\pC62 r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9 92D AC@G:565 AC:>2CJ 42C6 D6CG:46D E@ $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2] x? 255:E:@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Lori Carlton stood before her fellow Lifetime Aquatic Swim Organization veterans and its leaders and shared that she learned a great deal abou… Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County. Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing.