County presented with VACO awards Staff reports Jul 14, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County was presented with two Virginia Association of Counties achievement awards at its June 30 meeting.kAmy@6 {6C49[ 5:C64E@C @7 {@42= v@G6C?>6?E !@=:4J 7@C E96 ':C8:?:2 pDD@4:2E:@? @7 r@F?E:6D[ AC6D6?E65 2? 2H2C5 7@C E96 4@F?EJ’D 6>6C86?4J D6CG:46D 7@C :ED 9J3C:5 DE277:?8 >@56=[ H:E9 G@=F?E66C 2?5 A2:5 A6CD@??6=[ H9:49 D6CG6D 2D 2 >@56= 7@C CFC2= 56A2CE>6?ED] %96 4@F?EJ 56A2CE>6?E :>AC@G6D E96 C6=:23:=:EJ 2?5 E96 4@?D:DE6?4J @7 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?D6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 'pr~]k^AmkAm{6C49 2=D@ AC6D6?E65 2? 2H2C5 7@C E96 #665 rC66< q=F6H2J[ H9:49 @A6?65 FA 2446DD A@:?ED 2=@?8 #665 rC66<]k^Am kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $E6A96? q62C E@=5 E96 3@2C5 E96 4@F?EJ H2D 2H2C565 Sdd[dgd :? ':C8:?:2 ~A:@:5 p32E6>6?E pFE9@C:EJ >@?6J E@ 7F?5 2 DF3DE2?46 23FD6 AC6G6?E:@? DA64:2=:DE A@D:E:@? 2E E96 D49@@=D]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Matthews helming JIDA Wytheville OKs plans for Madison Street Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' kAm q62C 2=D@ E@=5 $FA6CG:D@CD E92E E96 DE2E6 92D 25@AE65 2 3:== E92E H@F=5 2==@H =@42=:E:6D E@ :>A=6>6?E 2 ` A6C46?E =@42= D2=6D E2I 6I4=FD:G6=J 7@C ?6H D49@@= 4@?DECF4E:@?] %@ :>A=6>6?E E96 E2I 2 C676C6?5F> H@F=5 ?665 E@ 36 25565 E@ E96 FA4@>:?8 86?6C2= 6=64E:@?[ H9:49 H@F=5 C6BF:C6 2 C6D@=FE:@? 3J E96 3@2C5 2?5 2 4@FCE @C56C 367@C6 yF=J a`] q62C D2:5 2C@F?5 Sf_ >:==:@? @7 AC@;64ED :? E96 H@C<D 2E E96 D49@@=D – :?4=F5:?8 2 ?6H 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@= :? (JE96G:==6[ C6?@G2E:@?D 2E u@CE r9:DH6== w:89 $49@@= 2?5 :>AC@G6>6?ED E@ 2E9=6E:4 7:6=5D – 4@F=5 36 7:?2?465 3J E96 E2I]k^Am kAm%96 3@2C5 2=D@ D@F89E =@H6C C2E6D 2?5 4@DE D2G:?8D 7@C A=2??65 FA8C256D E@ p86C !2C<’D 4@FCED] %96 4@F?EJ 3F586E65 S`fd[___ 7@C E96 AC@;64E[ 2?5 s6AFEJ r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C |2EE w2?<:?D D2:5 3:5D 7@C E96 H@C< 42>6 :? 2E >@C6 E92? Sc__[___] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri…