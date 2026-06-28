Kingsport man faces multiple charges following Chilhowie arrest SPorter Jun 28, 2026 Jun 28, 2026 0 Brandon R. Lynch SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Security camera footage helped law enforcement officers make an arrest in a Chilhowie burglary this week.kAm~? %F6D52J[ yF?6 ab[ 2E `aiag A]>][ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> r9:=9@H:6 !@=:46 r9:67 p?5C6H |@DD[ E96 r!s C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6A@CE65 3FC8=2CJ :? E96 h__ 3=@4< @7 $<JG:6H sC:G6]k^AmkAm~77:46CD DA@<6 H:E9 E96 G:4E:>D 2?5 D6G6C2= H:E?6DD6D :? E96 ?6:893@C9@@5[ @3E2:?:?8 2 56D4C:AE:@? @7 E96 DFDA64E] %96 C6=62D6 2=D@ D2:5 E92E E96 r!s @3E2:?65 D64FC:EJ 42>6C2 7@@E286 C6=2E65 E@ E96 4C:>6]k^Am kAm(:E9 2DD:DE2?46 7C@> E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46[ r9:=9@H:6 @77:46CD 4@?5F4E65 2 3C:67 D62C49[ =@42E:?8 2?5 2CC6DE:?8 E96 DFDA64E[ H9@ H2D :56?E:7:65 2D qC2?5@? #] {J?49[ @7 z:?8DA@CE[ %6??6DD66]k^Am People are also reading… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County public hearing on proposed data center ordinance to be held at MSHS Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Smyth County deputy saves man's life kAm{J?49 H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ E96 $@FE9H6DE #68:@?2= y2:=[ H96C6 96 H2D 492C865 H:E9 qC62<:?8 2?5 t?E6C:?8 H:E9 x?E6?E E@ r@>>:E {2C46?Jj !6E:E {2C46?Jj s6DECF4E:@? @7 !6CD@?2= !C@A6CEJj 2?5 pAA62C:?8 :? !F3=:4 :? 2? x?E@I:42E65 $E2E6]k^AmkAm|@DD 2?5 E96 r!s 6IE6?565 E96:C “2AAC64:2E:@? E@ E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 7@C E96:C 4@?E:?F65 A2CE?6CD9:A 2?5 2DD:DE2?46 :? 96=A:?8 <66A E96 r9:=9@H:6 4@>>F?:EJ D276]”k^Am kAm{J?49’2 2CC2:8?>6?E 92D 366? 4@?E:?F65 E@ $6AE] b]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase The decision to raise the real estate tax 10 cents did not appear to come easily to Smyth County’s Board of Supervisors last Thursday evening. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete Last week, the Chilhowie Town Council honored one of its Warrior athletes who brought home two back-to-back state championships and set a stat… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w…