Mellinger to head Emerging Bank Leaders

Powell Valley National Bank (PVNB) has announced that Amy Mellinger, senior vice president, director of human resources and marketing, will serve as chairman of the Emerging Bank Leaders (EBL) group for the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) as of Jan. 1.

As a graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management and a current member of the Virginia Bankers Association’s Human Resources and Emerging Bank Leaders Steering committees, Mellinger is no stranger to the mission of the VBA and EBL.

She served as vice chairman elect of the EBL in 2022 and also served on the Government Relations Committee of the VBA as the EBL’s liaison to that committee.

“Amy is a talented and energetic banker who brings a 21st century approach to our industry while maintaining a focus on people,” said Leton L. Harding Jr., CEO of PVNB.

“Knowing her passion for the industry, her selection to lead the Emerging Bank Leaders for the Virginia Bankers Association is an acknowledgement of her commitment to making the banking industry better for everyone.”

Mellinger joined PVNB in 2014 as electronic banking officer.

She joined the bank with 11 years of experience in community banking in Abingdon.

Throughout her career, Mellinger has managed a variety of responsibilities in multiple areas, from loans, to administration, to electronic banking, to marketing.

In 2020, PVNB added to her marketing responsibilities the lead role in human resources.

She also serves as the recording secretary for the bank’s board of directors.

A graduate of Forward Wise County and Leadership Washington County, Mellinger is an active member of her community. She serves on the board of directors for Family Crisis Center and has served on the board of directors for the YWCA Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee and volunteered in the campaign cabinet finance division of United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Mellinger, a Bristol, Virginia native, holds a bachelor’s degree in Management and Finance from Clemson University, where she was a member of the women’s swimming and diving team. Amy and her husband, Blake, along with their two children, Mason and McKenna, are members of Highlands Fellowship Church and reside in Wise.