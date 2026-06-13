Farm Credit welcomes summer interns Jun 13, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Farm Credit's 2026 summer interns. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that four talented interns have joined the Association this summer.kAmkDEC@?8mr@??@C s2G:D WrC65:E 2?5 {6?5:?8 x?E6C?Xk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr@??@C s2G:D :D 7C@> t=<E@? 2?5 :D 2 DEF56?E 2E x==:?@:D r6?EC2= r@==686[ >2;@C:?8 :? 28C:4F=EFC2= 3FD:?6DD] s2G:D 8C6H FA @? 2 D>2== 72>:=J 72C>[ H9:49 C2:D6D 3667 42EE=6[ 2?5 96 D9@H65 DE66CD 2?5 8@2ED :? 9:D J@FE9 2E E96 =@42= 4@F?EJ 72:C] w6 H2D 2=D@ G6CJ :?G@=G65 :? uup 2?5 c\w 8C@H:?8 FA[ 92G:?8 D6CG65 2D 2? @77:46C :? 3@E9 @C82?:K2E:@?D]k^Am kAms2G:D D2:5[ “x 2> 6I4:E65 E@ 3C:?8 >J A2DD:@? 7@C 28C:4F=EFC6 2?5 DEC@?8 H@C< 6E9:4 E@ >J :?E6C?D9:A 2E u2C> rC65:E E9:D DF>>6CP”k^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Former Virginia Tech Rector John Rocovich sues Gov. Abigail Spanberger over removal Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Marion's ArtWalk to feature Ned Johnson's artwork, music by Wayne Dunford Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program kAmkDEC@?8mv6??J wH2?8 WrC65:E 2?5 {6?5:?8 x?E6C?Xk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmv6??J wH2?8 4FCC6?E=J C6D:56D :? qFC<6[ E9@F89 D96 AC6G:@FD=J =:G65 :? $@FE9 z@C62[ %2:H2?[ y2A2? 2?5 %6I2D 367@C6 96C 72>:=J >@G65 E@ ':C8:?:2] $96 :D 2EE6?5:?8 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 ':C8:?:2 W&'pX[ AFCDF:?8 2 32496=@C’D 568C66 :? 64@?@>:4D[ 2?5 :?E6?5D E@ 4@>A=6E6 2 >2DE6C’D 568C66 :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration.