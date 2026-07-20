Veterinary grant program open Mark Sage Jul 20, 2026 41 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grant funding applications are now open for large animal veterinarians looking for financial support to serve livestock owners in the Commonwealth.kAm%96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 r@?DF>6C $6CG:46D W'spr$X @A6?65 E96 'spr$ {2C86 p?:>2= '6E6C:?2CJ vC2?E !C@8C2> 2AA=:42E:@? A6C:@5 @? yF=J `d[ a_ae[ 7@C 2AA=:42E:@?D 7C@> =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2C:2?D H9@ AC@G:56 G6E6C:?2CJ D6CG:46D 7@C =:G6DE@4<[ A@F=ECJ[ @C 6BF:?6D] %9:D :D E96 D64@?5 J62C @7 E96 AC@8C2>]k^AmkAm'spr$ H:== AC@G:56 7@FC C64:A:6?ED H:E9 FA E@ S``_[___[ 5:D3FCD65 @G6C E9C66 J62CD E@ DFAA@CE =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2CJ D6CG:46D 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9] %96 ':C8:?:2 %@3244@ #68:@? #6G:E2=:K2E:@? r@>>:DD:@? W%##rX :D H@C<:?8 2=@?8D:56 'spr$ E@ 7FCE96C 6IE6?5 =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2C:2? :?46?E:G6D :? $@FE96C? 2?5 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2] &A E@ E9C66 2AA=:42?ED 7C@> E96 A@@= H:== 36 2H2C565 %@3244@ r@>>:DD:@? 8C2?ED FA E@ S`d_[___ @G6C 7:G6 J62CD E@ AC24E:46 :? %##r D6CG:46 2C62D] %96 5625=:?6 7@C 2AA=:42E:@?D E@ 36 4@?D:56C65 7@C 2== 8C2?ED :D $6AE] `[ a_ae]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Virginia Tech's Young hopeful about new roster Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers kAm“(6’C6 AC@F5 @7 E96 A@D:E:G6 :>A24E E96 'spr$ {2C86 p?:>2= '6E6C:?2CJ vC2?E !C@8C2> :D 2=C625J 92G:?8 :? E96 r@>>@?H62=E9’D CFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D[” D2:5 sC] r92C=:6 qC@255FD[ $E2E6 '6E6C:?2C:2?] “(6 D2H :? E96 7:CDE J62C @7 E96 AC@8C2> :? a_ad 9@H >2?J 56D6CG:?8 42?5:52E6D H6 92G6 H9@ 2C6 4@>>:EE65 E@ AC24E:4:?8 =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2CJ 42C6 :? E96 r@>>@?H62=E9[ 2?5 H6’C6 A=62D65 E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J 92D 2AAC@G65 E96D6 7F?5D 7@C 2 D64@?5 J62C]”k^AmkAm%96C6 :D 2 ?2E:@?2= D9@CE286 @7 =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2C:2?D[ H9@ 7246 7:?2?4:2= DFDE2:?23:=:EJ 492==6?86D =:<6 65F42E:@? 2?5 AC24E:46 DE2CE\FA 4@DED[ DE277 C6E6?E:@?[ 6BF:A>6?E 2?5 >65:42E:@?[ 2?5 EC2G6= 4@DED 24C@DD CFC2= 2C62D] x? a_ad[ 7@FC =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2C:2?D :? {FC2J[ v2=2I[ #@4<3C:586 q2E9D 2?5 $F77@=<[ C646:G65 7F?5D 7C@> 'spr$] %9C66 G6E6C:?2C:2?D :? $4@EE r@F?EJ[ v2=2I 2?5 vC6E?2[ H6C6 2H2C565 7F?5D 7C@> %##r]k^Am kAm“':C8:?:2 :D 2? 2>2K:?8 A=246 E@ =:G6 2?5 AC24E:46] x 766= G6CJ DFAA@CE65 :? >J DE2E6 2?5 E9:D 8C2?E >@?6J :D 23D@=FE6=J 36:?8 FD65 E@ DEC6?8E96? AC24E:46D 2?5 2==@H 8C@HE9 2?5 DFDE2:?23:=:EJ :? >J AC24E:46[” D2:5 a_ad 'spr$ 8C2?E C64:A:6?E sC] $96CC: v2C5 @7 $F77@=<[ '2] “%96 8C2?E >@?6J :D ?@E 6?@F89 E@ DFDE2:? D@>6@?6 :? =2C86 2?:>2= AC24E:46[ 3FE E9:D 7F?5:?8 :D 2==@H:?8 >6 E@ E2<6 DE6AD E@H2C5D DFDE2:?23:=:EJ] %9:D 7F?5:?8 :D 36:?8 FE:=:K65 E@ >2<6 492?86D E@ :?4C62D6 >J 7@@EAC:?E :? E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 2?5 E@ =2J E96 7@F?52E:@? 7@C 2? :?4C62D6 :? D6CG:46D E@ E96 2?:>2=D 2?5 A6@A=6 :? >J C68:@?]”k^AmkAm%96 {2C86 p?:>2= '6E6C:?2CJ vC2?E H2D 6DE23=:D965 3J E96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J :? a_ad :? C6DA@?D6 E@ 2 >F=E:\J62C 677@CE 7C@> DE2<69@=56CD =:<6 'spr$[ %##r[ E96 ':C8:?:2 q@2C5 @7 '6E6C:?2CJ |65:4:?6[ E96 ':C8:?:2 '6E6C:?2CJ |65:42= pDD@4:2E:@?[ ':C8:?:2 %649[ 2?5 ':C8:?:2 u2C> qFC62F u656C2E:@?[ E@ 2DD6DD A@E6?E:2= D@=FE:@?D E@ DE23:=:K6 E96 ?F>36C @7 =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2C:2?D :? E96 r@>>@?H62=E9] (:E9 28C:4F=EFC6 36:?8 ':C8:?:2’D =2C86DE AC:G2E6 :?5FDECJ[ E96 2G2:=23:=:EJ @7 =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2C:2?D :? 28C:4F=EFC2= 2?5 CFC2= C68:@?D :D 4C:E:42= E@ E96 64@?@>J[ 72C> @A6C2E:@?D[ 7@@5 D276EJ[ 2?5 2?:>2= 962=E9]k^Am kAm“x 2> E9C:==65 E@ D66 E9:D :??@G2E:G6 2?5 67764E:G6 AC@8C2> 4@?E:?F6 7@C 2?@E96C J62C 2?5 xV5 =:<6 E@ E92?< sC] qC@255FD 2?5 @FC A2CE?6CD 2E 'spr$ 7@C 96=A:?8 E@ >2<6 :E DF49 2 DF446DD[” D2:5 %##r r92:C>2?[ s6=682E6 (:== |@C67:6=5] “~FC 72C>6CD 92G6 366? 4=62C 23@FE E96 ?665 7@C :?4C62D65 2446DD E@ =2C86 2?:>2= G6E6C:?2CJ D6CG:46D 2?5 H6 2C6 AC@F5 E92E @FC AC@8C2> :D 5:C64E=J 255C6DD:?8 E96:C 4@?46C?D :? $@FE96C? 2?5 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2[ H9:=6 2=D@ 4@@C5:?2E:?8 H:E9 E9:D DE2E6H:56 677@CE E@ >2I:>:K6 E96 @G6C2== :>A24E @7 3@E9 677@CED]”k^Am kAm%96 8C2?ED 42? 36 FD65 7@C 2 H:56 C2?86 @7 AC24E:46 ?665D[ :?4=F5:?8 3FE ?@E =:>:E65 E@ 6BF:A>6?E AFC492D6[ DE277 D2=2CJ[ DEF56?E =@2? C6A2J>6?E[ 2?5 D6CG:46 2C62 EC2G6= 6IA6?D6D] pAA=:42E:@? C6BF:C6>6?ED 2?5 @E96C 56E2:=D 42? 36 7@F?5 @? E96 'spr$ H63D:E6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]G524D]G:C8:?:2]8@G^2?:>2=D\=2C86\2?:>2=\G6E6C:?2CJ\8C2?E]D9E>=Qm9EEADi^^HHH]G524D]G:C8:?:2]8@G^2?:>2=D\=2C86\2?:>2=\G6E6C:?2CJ\8C2?E]D9E>=k^2m]k^Am kAmvC2?E C64:A:6?ED H:== 36 49@D6? 3J 2 A2?6= @7 :?5FDECJ C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D FD:?8 2 DE2?52C5:K65 D4@C:?8 CF3C:4] %96 ;F58:?8 A2?6= H:== :?4=F56 E96 $E2E6 '6E6C:?2C:2? 2D H6== 2D C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> %##r[ E96 ':C8:?:2 q@2C5 @7 '6E6C:?2CJ |65:4:?6[ ':C8:?:2 u2C> qFC62F[ ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@?[ ':C8:?:2 p4256>J @7 u@@5 p?:>2= !C24E:E:@?6CD[ 2?5 ':C8:?:2 '6E6C:?2CJ |65:42= pDD@4:2E:@?]k^AmkAmq@E9 8C2?E AC@8C2>D 2C6 2DD:DE65 3J E96 ':C8:?:2 {2C86 p?:>2= '6E6C:?2CJ (@C<7@C46 r@@C5:?2E@C[ 2 ?6H A@D:E:@? 2E E96 ':C8:?:2\|2CJ=2?5 r@==686 @7 '6E6C:?2CJ |65:4:?6 2E ':C8:?:2 %649 E92E :D 36:?8 ;@:?E=J 7F?565 3J ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@? 2?5 %##r] $6CG:?8 :? E9:D ?6H C@=6 :D sC] %9249 (:?D=@H[ H9@ H:== H@C< 24C@DD E96 DE2E6 E@ 8C@H 2?5 DFDE2:? E96 4@>>F?:EJ @7 G6E6C:?2C:2?D :? =2C86 2?:>2= AC24E:46]k^Am kAm%96 5625=:?6 7@C 8C2?E 2AA=:42E:@?D :D $6AE] `] r@>A=6E6 56E2:=D[ 4@?E24E :?7@C>2E:@?[ 2?5 E96 2AA=:42E:@? 7@C> 42? 36 7@F?5 @? E96 'spr$ H63D:E6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]G524D]G:C8:?:2]8@G^2?:>2=D\=2C86\2?:>2=\G6E6C:?2CJ\8C2?E]D9E>=Qm9EEADi^^HHH]G524D]G:C8:?:2]8@G^2?:>2=D\=2C86\2?:>2=\G6E6C:?2CJ\8C2?E]D9E>=k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Sage Group Editor Author email Follow Mark Sage Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies. School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Monday evening, Dr. Brad Haga, Smyth County School superintendent, told the School Board that the loss of school-based health clinics at sever… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple…