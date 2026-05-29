Reserves likely needed to balance budget Staff reports May 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2027, which begins on July 1, will dip into reserves.kAm%@ 32=2?46 E96 DA6?5:?8 A=2?[ r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $E6A96? q62C D2:5 (JE96 4@F=5 ?665 Sb]g >:==:@? :? C6D6CG6D[ 255:?8 E92E E96C6 2C6 256BF2E6 C6D6CG6D E@ 92?5=6 E92E 24E:@?[ E9:D J62C] q62C ?@E65 E92E E96 Sb]g >:==:@? :D 6BF2= E@ `c 46?ED @7 C62= 6DE2E6 E2I]k^AmkAm(JE96 :D =@@<:?8 2E 2 S``g]g >:==:@? AC@A@D65 3F586E[ 2? :?4C62D6 @7 Sdd_[___ @G6C E96 4FCC6?E 7:D42= J62C’D 3F586E]k^AmkAm%96 C6BF6DE65 3F586E H2D @C:8:?2==J S`ac >:==:@?[ F?E:= Sd]g >:==:@? H2D 4FE 7C@> E96 C6BF6DED]k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges kAmq62C D2:5 E92E E96 3F586E :D 32=2?465 H:E9 ?@ ?6H A@D:E:@?D 36:?8 25565 2?5 ?@ =2J@77D] %96C6 2C6 2=D@ ?@ 492?86D AC@A@D65 E@ E2I C2E6D]k^AmkAm%96 3:886DE A@CE:@? @7 E96 4@F?EJ 3F586E[ 7C@> E96 $49@@= q@2C5[ H:== 4@DE 2 3:E 6IEC2 7@C E96 4@>:?8 DA6?5:?8 A=2?] %96 D49@@= DJDE6> 2D C6BF6DE65 2? 255:E:@?2= Sa]d >:==:@? :? 6IA6?5:EFC6D[ 6G6? E9@F89[ q62C D2:5 E96 D49@@=’D 24EF2= DA6?5:?8 A=2? :D @?=J FA Sfcc[___] q62C D2:5 E96 :?4C62D6 :D 5F6 E@ =@DD @7 DE2E6 7F?5:?8 7C@> 492?86D :? E96 4@F?EJ’D 4@>A@D:E6 :?56I[ H9:49 =@@<D 2E 23:=:EJ E@ A2J]k^AmkAmq62C D2:5 96 2?E:4:A2E6D 2 =2E6 yF?6 DE2E6 3F586E 7:?2=:K2E:@?[ A@:?E:?8 E@ E96 ?665 7@C >@C6 H@C< D6DD:@?D =@42==J E@ 7:?2=:K6 56E2:=D E92E 2C6 FA :? E96 2:C ?@H]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Last week, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors honored its first responders who provide emergency medical services.