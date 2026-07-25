‘80s Club Rewind is coming to The Lincoln Theatre Jul 25, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre is set to host 80s Club Rewind on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m.kAmu@=<D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 86E C625J E@ DE6A 324< :? E:>6 2?5 EFC? FA E96 G@=F>6P g_D r=F3 #6H:?5 A=2?D E@ 3C:?8 E96 3:886DE 9:ED 7C@> @?6 @7 E96 8C62E6DE 564256D :? >FD:4 E@ |2C:@?’D {:?4@=? %962EC6]k^AmkAmuC@> 2C6?2 C@4< 2?E96>D 2?5 DJ?E9\A@A 4=2DD:4D E@ ?6H H2G6 72G@C:E6D 2?5 52?46 9:ED[ E96J DEC:G6 E@ 56=:G6C 2 9:89\6?6C8J D9@H E92E <66AD E96 4C@H5 D:?8:?8[ 52?4:?8[ 2?5 A2CEJ:?8 2== ?:89E =@?8] vF6DED 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 2EE6?5 E96 D9@H 5C6DD65 E@ E96 >2I– E62D65 92:C[ ?6@? 962532?5D[ G:?J= A2?ED[ 2?5 2==]k^Am kAmy2> @FE E@ 9:ED 7C@> y@FC?6J[ $2=E\}\!6A2[ qCJ2? p52>D[ #:4< y2>6D[ !C:?46[ q:==J x5@=[ "F66?[ r962A %C:4<[ #F?\s]|]r[ |:4926= y24<D@?[ q@? y@G: 2?5 >@C6] %:4<6ED DE2CE 2E Sab :?4=F5:?8 766D 2?5 42? 36 AFC492D65 @?=:?6[ 3J A9@?6[ @C 2E E96 5@@C]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Craig County man gets 50 years in prison for death of his infant son Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope When Teresa Mabe started her recovery journey and along the way, times came when she didn’t know if she had the strength to continue. However,… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth County has taken the first steps to give voters the opportunity to decide whether to levy a 1% sales tax to be used only for school cons… Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.