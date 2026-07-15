Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Jul 15, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ +6EE:2 s2G:D[ |:4926= v:==>2?[ p2C@? v=62G6D 2?5 p==6? |2E9:D@? yF=J a_] p DA64:2= w2AAJ q:CE952J E@ >J 8C62E\8C2?5D@?[ |2I v2C=2?5[ H9@ H:== 36 `b @? yF=J aa]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm~FC r9:=5C6? 2?5 *@FE9 s2J r6=63C2E:@? H2D 96=5 @? $F?52J[ yF=J `a 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] #6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C] ~FC 49:=5C6?[ J@FE9[ $4@FED 2?5 $F?52J $49@@= E62496CD 925 @FC H@CD9:A D6CG:46 H:E9 D4C:AEFC6[ A@6ECJ 2?5 A2C23=6D] %96J H6C6 2=D@ @FC 8C66E6CD[ 24@=JE6 2?5 FD96CD] p ?6H p>6C:42? 7=28 H2D 8:G6? E@ @FC 49FC49 3J }2?4J |F?D6J :? >6>@CJ @7 96C 9FD32?5[ |2C<] u@FC @7 @FC $4@FED E@@< 5@H? 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E@ 6249 <:5 2?5 E62496C AC6D6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Matthews helming JIDA Virginia Tech's Young hopeful about new roster kAm~FC p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ 56=:G6CJ H2D @? |@?52J] yFDE:?[ !]y] [ $2C29[ |:DDJ[ y2J56? 2?5 t=: 96=A65 =@25 >J 42C 2E E96 49FC49] %96? y2J56?[ $2C29 2?5 x 56=:G6C65 E96 eff 7@@5 :E6>D E@ E96 A2?ECJ] %92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 96=AD H:E9 E9:D AC@;64E 6249 >@?E9]k^AmkAm%96 q@@< r=F3 H:== >66E @? %9FCD52J[ yF=J ac[ 2E c A]>] %9:D >@?E9’D 3@@< :D “*@F }6G6C u@C8@E *@FC u:CDE]” %96 3@@< :D 2 3:@8C2A9J @7 v6@C86 (2D9:?8E@? 3J p=6I:D r@6]k^Am kAmr@>>F?:@? $F?52J :D yF=J `h]k^Am kAm%96 akDFAm?5k^DFAm p??F2= r2C $9@H uF?5C2:D6C H:== 36 @? $2EFC52J[ $6AE] ae[ 7C@> `` 2]>] – b A]>]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m!t#$~}p{$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 }2?4J s6=A 2?5 t>>J (2=E6CD] q@E9 @7 E96D6 =25:6D :?E6C>6?E H2D :? @FC |E] !=62D2?E r@>>F?:EJ r6>6E6CJ 2?5 3@E9 72>:=:6D H6C6 D6CG65 =F?49 :? @FC 76==@HD9:A 92==] %92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 7FC?:D965 5:D96D 7@C E96D6 >62=D 2?5 7@C D6CG:?8 2?5 4=62?:?8 FA]k^Am kAm|J C646?E G:D:E@CD 92G6 366? $2C29[ {2CCJ[ y62?[ #@D6[ yFDE:?[ !]y] [ t=:[ y2J56?[ #2496=[ |:DDJ 2?5 y@6] |J 4@FD:?[ $2C29 {2HD@?[ :D DA6?5:?8 D@>6 E:>6 H:E9 >6 E9:D H9@=6 H66<]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#xss{tik^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm"i (96C6 5@ D966A 8@ @? 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(JE96G:==6]k^Am kAm%96 2??F2= #@25 |2C<6E 7C@> (JE96G:==6 E@ w2C>@?J[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ H:== 36 yF=J ac\ae] %96 C@25 >2C<6E 7@==@HD w:89H2J a`\ H2E49 @FE 7@C A656DEC:2?D 2?5 :?4C62D65 EC277:4]k^AmkAmw6C:E286 s2JD :? #FC2= #6EC62E :D $2EFC52J[ yF=J ad] u@@5 G6?5@CD[ >FD:4 2?5 >@C6] |FD:4 :?4=F56D 2 r@?H2J %H:EEJ EC:3FE6[ s625>2?’D w2?5 2?5 s:2>@?5 #:@] uC66 25>:DD:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. 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