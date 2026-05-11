Upcoming programs at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 14-Scrabble at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Thursday, May 14th at 1:30 pm. Enjoy a challenging and fun game of Scrabble with other word enthusiasts!kAmkDEC@?8m|2J `ck^DEC@?8m\ %2=<:?8 p3@FE q@@<D 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? %9FCD52J[ |2J `ckDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E a A>] %9:D >@?E9VD 3@@< :D k6>m|J uC:6?5Dk^6>m 3J uC65C:< q24<>2?] (:E9 H2C>E9[ 9F>@C[ 2?5 6>@E:@?2= 56AE9[ q24<>2? E6==D 2 A@H6C7F= DE@CJ 23@FE 9F>2? 4@??64E:@? 2?5 E96 =2DE:?8 :>A24E @7 E96 A6@A=6 H9@ DE2?5 36D:56 FD E9C@F89 =:76’D >@DE 567:?:?8 >@>6?ED] #:49=J =2J6C65 2?5 362FE:7F==J HC:EE6?[ E9:D ?@G6= 42AEFC6D 3@E9 962CE3C62< 2?5 9@A6[ >2<:?8 :E 2? 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Louise Lucas Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road kAmkDEC@?8m|2J `f\k^DEC@?8m u=@J5 (C:E:?8 rC:E:BF6 vC@FA 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? $F?52J[ |2J `fE9 2E a A>] |66E:?8D 7@4FD @? 4@?DECF4E:G6 7665324<] ~?6 H66< 29625[ >6>36CD DF3>:E FA E@ E9C66 A@6>D @C `[d__ H@C5D @7 AC@D6] t>2:= 7@C >@C6 :?7@i k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i<C:DE:?642CE6Co=:G6]4@>Qm<C:DE:?642CE6Co=:G6]4@>k^2mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|2J `g\\k^DEC@?8m |65:E2E:@? 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? |@?52J[ |2J `gkDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E c A>] (6=4@>6 E@ 2==i A6@A=6 H9@ 92G6 ?6G6C EC:65 D:EE:?8 >65:E2E:@? 2?5 A6@A=6 H9@ 92G6 D@>6 6IA6C:6?46 :? >65:E2E:?8 2?5 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D92C6 E96 6IA6C:6?46 2?5 DA246 H:E9 @E96CD] p7E6C 2 A6C:@5 @7 D2J:?8 Q96==@DQ 2?5 86EE:?8 D6EE=65[ H6V== DE2CE 2 EH6?EJ\>:?FE6 A6C:@5 @7 D62E65 D:=6?46] p7E6C E92E[ 6G6CJ@?6 :D 7C66 E@ D@4:2=:K6 2?5 D92C6 :7 E96J H:D9] r92:CD 2C6 2G2:=23=6 7@C 7@=<D H9@ 2C6?VE 4@>7@CE23=6 D:EE:?8 @? 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