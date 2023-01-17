Preliminary hearing set for Wythe man accused in slaying

A March 16 preliminary hearing has been set for a Crockett man accused of killing another man on Friday.

It was the county’s first slaying of 2023.

Calvin Junior Duncan II, 33, was arraigned Tuesday on several felonies, including first-degree murder, in the death of Ronnie Lee Akers. As of press time on Tuesday, police still hadn’t officially identified the victim, but an arrest warrant for Duncan named Akers.

An autopsy was expected on Tuesday.

According to the Wythe County’s Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Duncan into custody on Friday morning following the discovery of a body in a vehicle parked at 403 Saint Paul Church Road off of Highway 11. An arrest warrant listed that address as Duncan’s residence.

Police said first responders were called to the house at 3:47 a.m. for a vehicle fire.

After an investigation and identifying Duncan as a suspect, deputies found him on Saint Paul Church Road at 7:58 a.m. and took him into custody.

On Friday morning, Wythe and state police investigators were still collecting evidence at the residence, which was encircled with yellow crime scene tape.

Duncan was charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, being a felon in possession of firearm, arson and disposing of a body on private property.

Police said more charges could be pending.

Duncan is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

According to court records, he has a criminal history that includes convictions for malicious wounding and assault.

In the 2016 malicious wounding, Duncan cut another man with a large bowie knife, police said.

According to the Wytheville Police Department, the attack followed a domestic altercation between Duncan and his wife.

Police said the victim and Duncan’s wife left the residence and Duncan followed and attacked the man in the street. Police said the man had a gaping wound to the side of his head from his forehead to the back of his ear.

Most recently, Duncan pleaded guilty to grand larceny/auto theft in August 2021.

He was given one year and one month to serve and placed on probation for two years after his release.

Court records show he also has a history of breaking the rules of his probation.

In addition to picking up new arrests, Duncan repeatedly tested positive for illegal drugs (methamphetamine), according to court records.