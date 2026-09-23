Rebels shut out Pioneers Sep 23, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#636=D D9FE @FE !:@?66CDk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmz:?D=6J r@F?ED W`_ <:==D[ `_ 5:8D[ EH@ 246DX[ pFEF>? !2C<D W`_ <:==D[ `_ 5:8DX 2?5 |:2 ~H6?D Wad 2DD:DED[ `g 5:8D[ 7@FC 246DX 6249 925 2 5@F3=6\5@F3=6 2D !2EC:4< w6?CJ A@DE65 2 ?@?\5:DEC:4E H:?]k^AmkAmtC:? $@FE9 W`` 5:8D[ 6:89E <:==D[ E9C66 3=@4<D[ E9C66 246DX[ pDAJ? w2C?6C W`f 5:8DX 2?5 p?5:6 q@@?6 W6:89E 3=@4<DX 2=D@ 96=A65 E96 #636=D AC6G2:=]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m(2CC:@CD 3=2?< x?5:2?Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAm#2682? y@?6D DFAA=:65 ?:?6 <:==D 2?5 `` 5:8D :? E96 ad\a_[ ad\`e[ ad\`` DH66A]k^AmkAm#:=J?? r@A6=2?5 W`` 5:8DX 2?5 |255:6 (:==:2>D W`` 246DX 2=D@ A=2J65 H6== 7@C r9:=9@H:6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.