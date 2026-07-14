Family Fun Fest scheduled Staff reports Jul 14, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New River Health District will host its first Mid-Summer Family Fun Fest event on Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Pulaski County Middle School.kAm%96 5:DEC:4E :D A2CE?6C:?8 H:E9 @E96C =@42= 286?4:6D 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D E@ @776C E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2 @?6\DE@A D9@A E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE 2G2:=23=6 AC@8C2>D 2?5 D6CG:46D 2?5 6?;@J 2 52J @7 7F?]k^AmkAm$6CG:46D E@ 36 @776C65 :?4=F56 7C66 C23:6D G244:?2E:@?D 7@C 5@8D 2?5 42ED[ 324<\E@\D49@@= :>>F?:K2E:@?D[ D49@@= A9JD:42=D[ DA@CED A9JD:42=D[ 7C66 =F?496D 2?5 >@C6] x>>F?:K2E:@?D 2?5 D49@@= A9JD:42=D H:== 36 3:==65 E@ :?DFC2?46 2?5 DA@CED A9JD:42=D H:== 36 Sc_ 6249] !2CE:4:A2?ED H:== 2=D@ 92G6 2 492?46 E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 962=E9 5:DEC:4E’D 4@>>F?:EJ @FEC6249[ :ED C23:6D 2?5 962=E9 7@@5 D276EJ AC@8C2>D[ D6AE:4 2?5 H6== D6CG:46D[ 6>6C86?4J AC6A2C65?6DD 2?5 >@C6]k^Am People are also reading… Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Matthews helming JIDA kAm%96 }#ws H2?E65 E@ @776C 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD @7 2== 286D 2 492?46 E@ 4@??64E H:E9 E96 H@?56C7F= AC@8C2>D 2?5 D6CG:46D 2G2:=23=6 E@ DFAA@CE E96>[ ?@ >2EE6C H96C6 E96J 2C6 :? =:76] %9:D 6G6?E @776CD AC@8C2>D 2?5 24E:G:E:6D 7@C J@F?8 49:=5C6? E9C@F89 @=56C 25F=ED[ 72>:=:6D 2?5 D:?8=6 :?5:G:5F2=D[ 2D H6== 2D E9@D6 H:E9 A6ED]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 2== 23@FE >66E:?8 A6@A=6 H96C6 E96J 2C6] (6 H2?E @FC 4@>>F?:EJ E@ 86E E@ <?@H FD 2?5 2== E92E H6 42? @776C 3J 96=A:?8 7@=<D 2446DD AC@8C2>D 2?5 D6CG:46D E92E 2C6 96C6 E@ DFAA@CE E96>[” D2:5 }@6==6 q:DD6== |]s][ }6H #:G6C w62=E9 s:DEC:4E 5:C64E@C] “(96E96C :E :D 5:77:4F=E E@ E2<6 E:>6 2H2J 7C@> H@C< E@ E2<6 J@FC 49:=5 7@C 324<\E@\D49@@= D9@ED[ @C J@F ;FDE 2C6?’E DFC6 H92E AC@8C2>D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 E@ J@F[ H6 H2?E A6@A=6 E@ E2<6 25G2?E286 @7 E9:D @AA@CEF?:EJ] (6 2C6 3C:?8:?8 2 =@E @7 E9@D6 C6D@FC46D 2?5 AC@8C2>D E@86E96C 2E 2 E:>6 H96? H6 9@A6 A6@A=6 42? 4@>6 2?5 ;@:? FD]”k^Am kAm%96 @E96C 8@2= @7 E96 6G6?E :D E@ C6:?7@C46 2 D6?D6 @7 4@>>F?:EJ – 4@>>F?:EJ 36EH66? :?5:G:5F2=D – 2?5 2=D@ E96 D6?D6 @7 4@>>F?:EJ H96C6 D@ >2?J 286?4:6D 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D 2C6 4@>:?8 E@86E96C E@ >2<6 E96>D6=G6D 2G2:=23=6 E@ E96:C 76==@H 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD] “(6 H2?E 7@=<D E@ 4@>6 3J[ D66 H92E :E :D 2== 23@FE[ D92C6 2 >62=[ 2?5 766= G2=F65 2?5 2AAC64:2E65 2D 2 >6>36C @7 E96 }#' 4@>>F?:EJ[” D2:5 sC] q:DD6==]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E E96 }6H #:G6C w62=E9 s:DEC:4E 2E dc_\dgd\bb__ @C G:D:E E96 962=E9 5:DEC:4E u2463@@< A286 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^}6H#:G6Cw62=E9s:DEC:4E00jPP{G*K:4xP;C<<<D;;~4rwAC6~}`zH<?|'D:|~u%Gx=3)?gzFAG83*v6}|s3:f648zI)8?y!a}pg"rhfb8})g|0xC<&B?`IrICF|G~'<J}~;a_9HSQm9EEADi^^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^}6H#:G6Cw62=E9s:DEC:4Ek^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma… Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community.