Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Sep 24, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ {:K r@FCE?6J @? $6AE] ahj %JC2 s2G:D @? $6AE] b_j !6CCJ qFCC6DD @? ~4E] ` 2?5 !2EEJ wFCDE @? ~4E] a]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “uC665@> "F6DEi %96 !2CE:?8 $62” 32D65 @? tI@5FD `b U2>Aj `c] r:?5J u:6=5D H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C]k^Am kAm~FC =2DE u6==@HD9:A |62=^q:?8@ 7@C E9:D J62C H2D @? (65?6D52J[ $6AE] `e] %9:D >62= H2D 2 56=:4:@FD 3C62<72DE] $6G6C2= 82>6D @7 3:?8@ H6C6 A=2J65 2?5 H6 2=D@ 6?;@J65 D@>6 EC:G:2 BF6DE:@?D] u:G6 5@@C AC:K6D H6C6 2=D@ H@?]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Smyth man accused of forging military document 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic kAm%96 &?:E65 (@>6? :? u2:E9 H:== 36 >2<:?8 D@FA 282:? @? ~4E] h] (6 4@F=5 DE:== FD6 >@C6 BF2CE 42??:?8 ;2CD 7@C E9:D AC@;64E] (6 H@F=5 2AAC64:2E6 2?J 5@?2E:@?D]k^AmkAm%96 {6256CD9:A q@2C5 H:== >66E @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] ` 2E cib_ A]>]k^Am kAm$2G6 %96 s2E6i r9:=: r@@<\~77 H:== 36 96=5 $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac 7C@> c\f A]>] 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm$J>A2E9J :D 6IE6?565 E@ E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D @7 y@2? {2HD@? W#@D6’D 7C:6?5X]k^Am kAm(6 92G6 DE:== 366? 92G:?8 7@8D] qFE 2=D@ D@>6 ?:46 C2:? 2?5 4@@=6C E6>A6C2EFC6D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm #xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"i (9J 5:5 E96 32<6C DE@A >2<:?8 5@F89?FEDnk^AmkAmpi q642FD6 96 H2D E:C65 @7 E96 9@=6 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“%96 EC@F3=6 H:E9 E96 D6=7\>256 >2? :D E92E 96 H@CD9:AD E96 4C62E@C]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“%2=< :D 4962A[ =:<6 52J5C62>D 2?5 @E96C FD6=6DD 24E:G:E:6D] u62C v@5 :?DE625]” t44=6D:2DE6D dif W}{%Xk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.