He served; he protected, and now he’s at rest.

Visitation and funeral services for longtime police officer, coach and law enforcement instructor Dewey Lee Clemons Jr. will be held today (Wednesday) at Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville.

The 53-year-old died on Saturday after battling cancer since 2018.

Starting with the Wytheville Police Department in 1989, the George Wythe High School graduate held a variety of jobs with the agency before retiring as a lieutenant in 2019 following his diagnosis.

Current WPD lieutenant and friend Bryan Bard said Clemons was a dedicated and courageous officer who served the community for 30 years.

“He was always willing to go the extra mile to help others, and he always put the safety of the community first,” Bard wrote in an email. “…We are all better people for having him in our lives and we will miss him dearly. Our hometown was fortunate to have him.”

Chief Joel Hash said others strived to be like Clemons

“He left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him,” Hash wrote. “Dewey’s time with the Police Department was cut short due to unforeseen illness. He had a lot of great ideas and insight for the department. I will miss Dewey, his energetics, spirit, and his care for the police department and community.”

On Tuesday morning the department’s Facebook post about his death had 166 comments – many of them talking about his community impact.

“…May we all strive to be the man you were,” one person wrote.

“So sad to hear of Dewey’s death. He will live on in the lives of those he touched,” wrote another.

Along with his police service, Clemons also coached football at several local schools and drove a school bus.

He taught at the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy and was involved with the Wythe County Rescue Squad.

“Dewey served and protected the town of Wytheville for almost 30 years and now Dewey will continue to help people from Heaven,” his obituary said.

Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. with funeral services to follow.

Clemons will be buried at the Crockett Family Cemetery in Cripple Creek.