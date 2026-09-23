Morning Coffee Beans Take care of yourself while caring for others SPorter Sep 23, 2026 Sep 23, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wouldn’t it be sad if you had to wait until the people you love died before you began to take care of yourself?kAmx >6E 2 ed\J62C\@=5 =25J ?2>65 !2E E9:D H66< H9@ D2:5 E92E :D H92E 92AA6?65 E@ 96C] $96 92D =@DE eg_ A@F?5D :? E96 =2DE D6G6? J62CD 2?5 ag_ :? E96 AC6G:@FD EH@ J62CD]k^AmkAm“(@H[ E92E :D 2 =@E @7 H6:89E[” x E@=5 96C] “(92E >256 J@F 564:56 E@ =@D6 E96 H6:89E[ 2?5 9@H 5:5 J@F 5@ :E”]k^AmkAm“(6==[ H96? >J D64@?5 9FD32?5 5:65[ x E9@F89E :E H2D E:>6 E@ E2<6 42C6 @7 >JD6=7[” D96 D2:5] “$@[ x E@@< 42C6 @7 >J 7:CDE 9FD32?5[ H9@ 925 p=K96:>6C’D F?E:= 96 5:65[ E96? x >2CC:65 2 >2? J@F?86C E92? >JD6=7 2?5 E9@F89E >2J36 96 H@F=5 E2<6 42C6 @7 >6] qFE 96 925 2 DEC@<6 2?5 4@F=5?’E H2=< @C FD6 9:D =67E 2C>[ D@ x 42C65 7@C 9:> E:== 96 5:65]”k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Smyth man accused of forging military document Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie kAm!2E 2=D@ E@@< 42C6 @7 96C >@> 2?5 2F?E F?E:= D96 5:65]k^AmkAm(96? x >6E 96C[ D96 925 ;FDE 925 E96 6I46DD D<:? 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E96 4@==686 @7 ?FCD:?8 2?5 962=E9 :??@G2E:@? 2E pC:K@?2 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ H9@ DEF5:6D 42C68:G:?8 7@C A6@A=6 H:E9 56>6?E:2] “x?DE625 @7 E9:?<:?8[ ‘s25’D 8@:?8 5@H?9:==[’ E9:?< 23@FE 2 A=62D2?E :?E6C492?86 J@F ;FDE 925 H:E9 s25[ @C C6>:?5 J@FCD6=7 9@H J@F’C6 5@:?8 2 8C62E ;@3 4C62E:?8 2 D276[ 42C:?8 6?G:C@?>6?E 7@C 9:>[” 96 D2JD]k^Am kAm|2?J C6D@FC46D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 E@ AC@G:56 96=A 7@C 42C68:G6CD] ~?=:?6 E96C6 :D E96 }2E:@?2= p==:2?46 7@C r2C68:G6CD Wk2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]42C68:G:?8]@C8^C6D@FC46D^Qm9EEAi^^HHH]42C68:G:?8]@C8^C6D@FC46D^k^2mX] %96C6 2C6 49FC496D[ AC@76DD:@?2=D[ 2?5 A6@A=6 H9@ H2?E E@ 96=A :? J@FC 4@>>F?:EJ] s:DEC:4E %9C66 D6?:@C D6CG:46D AC@G:56 DFAA@CE 8C@FAD 7@C 42C68:G6CD 2?5 >2?J @E96C G2=F23=6 C6D@FC46D]k^AmkAms@?’E 36 27C2:5 E@ 2D< 7@C 96=Aj C6>6>36C E92E J@F >FDE E2<6 42C6 @7 J@FCD6=7 ?@H]k^Am Deana Landers is a resident of Marion. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security.