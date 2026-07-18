WoodmenLife launches contest, offering $10,000 to fund local nonprofits Jul 18, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WoodmenLife is offering donations totaling $10,000 to fund worthwhile community nonprofit organizations across the country.kAm%96 r@>>F?:EJ r92>A:@?D 4@?E6DE :D D66<:?8 ?@>:?2E:@?D 7@C 56D6CG:?8 &]$]\32D65 d_`W4XWbX ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@?D :? 8@@5 DE2?5:?8] ~?6 8C2?5 AC:K6 H:??6C H:== 36 D6=64E65 E@ C646:G6 2 Se[___ 5@?2E:@? 7C@> (@@5>6?{:76] u@FC 7:?2=:DED H:== 6249 C646:G6 S`[___ 5@?2E:@?D]k^AmkAm%96 AF3=:4 :D FC865 E@ ?@>:?2E6 4@>>F?:EJ 492>A:@?D G:2 E96 @?=:?6 DF3>:DD:@? A@CE2=[ H9:49 42? 36 7@F?5 E9C@F89 (@@5>6?{:76’D u2463@@< 2?5 x?DE28C2> AC@7:=6D 3J (65?6D52J[ yF=J aa] (@@5>6?{:76 6?4@FC286D 25G@42E6D E@ :?4=F56 A9@E@D @C G:56@D E@ 9:89=:89E 9@H E96:C AC@A@D65 ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@? 92D :>A24E65 E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 H9J E96 @C82?:K2E:@? 56D6CG6D E96 5@?2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs kAm(@@5>6?{:76 H:== 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 G@E6 7@C ?@>:?66D 36EH66? yF=J ah 2?5 pF8] `a 2?5 D6=64E E96 8C2?5 AC:K6 H:??6C 2?5 7@FC 7:?2=:DED[ H9@D6 ?2>6D H:== 36 2??@F?465 @? $2EFC52J[ pF8] ah] r@>A=6E6 4@?E6DE CF=6D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 @?=:?6]k^AmkAm“%96C6 2C6 >:==:@?D @7 4@>>F?:EJ 492>A:@?D 92C5 2E H@C< :>AC@G:?8 E96 =:G6D @7 E96:C ?6:893@CD 2?5 3F:=5:?8 DEC@?86C 4:E:6D 2?5 E@H?D 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ] (@@5>6?{:76’D r@>>F?:EJ r92>A:@?D :?:E:2E:G6 :D @FC H2J @7 6?23=:?8 E96D6 492>A:@?D E@ >2I:>:K6 E96:C 677@CED[” D2:5 (@@5>6?{:76 tI64FE:G6 ':46 !C6D:56?E U2>Aj r9:67 |2C<6E:?8 ~77:46C zJ=6 |4|292?] “(@@5>6?{:76 492AE6CD 2?5 >6>36CD 24E:G6=J DFAA@CE E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D J62C\C@F?5[ A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? >@C6 E92? a[f__ 6G6?ED 2?5 5@?2E:?8 >@C6 E92? `ab[___ 9@FCD E@H2C5 4@>>F?:EJ :>AC@G6>6?E AC@;64ED 2??F2==J]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies.