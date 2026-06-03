The Lincoln Theatre hosts free summer camp programs for kids Jun 3, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will be hosting two free summer camps this July for children entering first through twelfth grade.kAmq68:??:?8 @? yF=J e[ |:DD@F=2 r9:=5C6?’D %962EC6 W|r%X H:== 36 92G:?8 :ED 2??F2= C6D:56?4J 2E E96 {:?4@=? %962EC6] %96 7:CDE 52J H:== 4@?D:DE @7 2F5:E:@?D[ 5FC:?8 H9:49 6249 49:=5 H:== 36 8:G6? 2 C@=6 :? 2 >FD:42= 252AE2E:@? @7 E96 qC@E96CD vC:>> 4=2DD:4 72:CJE2=6[ %96 uC@8 !C:?46] %9C@F89@FE E96 H66<[ 42DE >6>36CD H:== =62C? E96:C =:?6D[ D@?8D[ 2?5 G2C:@FD 52?46D] %96D6 C6962CD2=D H:== 4@>6 E@86E96C 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 H66< H:E9 2 4@>>F?:EJ A6C7@C>2?46 @? $2EFC52J[ yF=J ``]k^Am kAmq2D65 :? |:DD@F=2[ |@?E2?2[ |r% :D E96 ?2E:@?’D =2C86DE E@FC:?8 49:=5C6?’D E962EC6] x? 255:E:@? E@ E96:C >2?J =@42= AC@8C2>D :? H6DE6C? |@?E2?2[ E96J H:== 36 G:D:E:?8 ?62C=J `[___ 4@>>F?:E:6D :? a_ad H:E9 E96:C cc E62>D @7 5:C64E@CD] #625J H:E9 E96:C DFAA=:6D @7 D6ED[ AC@AD[ 2?5 6G6? 4@DEF>6D[ E96 8C@FA 92D ?62C=J 6G6CJE9:?8 E@ AFE @? 2 DF446DD7F= >FD:42=] %96 >:DD:?8 A:646n %96 24E@CDPk^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday kAm|r%’D >:DD:@? :D E@ “6>A@H6C 49:=5C6? 2?5 25F=ED E9C@F89 E962EC6 65F42E:@? 2?5 A6C7@C>2?46 E@ 56G6=@A =:76=@?8 D<:==D H9:=6 6?C:49:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D H@C=5H:56 E9C@F89 =:G6 AC@5F4E:@?D]”k^Am kAm{2E6C :? E96 >@?E9[ %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 H:== 9@DE :ED 7@FCE9 2??F2= $F>>6C rC62E:G6D DF>>6C 42>A] %9:D D6E @7 EH@\52J AC@8C2>D H:== 9:89=:89E E96 324<DE286 2DA64ED @7 E962EC6] uFEFC6 E96DA:2?D H:== 86E E96 492?46 E@ 56D:8? E96:C @H? 492C24E6CD[ AFAA6ED[ 2?5 DE@C:6D 7C@> E96 8C@F?5 FA]k^Am kAmuC@> HC:E:?8 2?5 56D:8?:?8 E@ A2:?E:?8 2?5 AFAA6E66C:?8[ =@42= J@FE9 H:== F?56CDE2?5 E96 92C5 H@C< 2?5 4C62E:G:EJ E92E 8@6D :?E@ AFEE:?8 @? 2 A=2J] %96 7:CDE EH@ 52JD[ yF=J a_ 2?5 a`[ H:== 36 7@C 7:CDE E9C@F89 7:7E9 8C256CD[ H9:=6 E96 7@==@H:?8 EH@ 52JD H:== 7@4FD @? 49:=5C6? 6?E6C:?8 D:IE9 E9C@F89 EH6=7E9 8C256D]k^Am kAm|r% 2?5 $F>>6C rC62E:G6D 3@E9 C6BF:C6 C68:DEC2E:@?[ H9:49 42? 36 7@F?5 @? k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmE96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 3J 4@?E24E:?8 E96:C 3@I @77:46 2E afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann…