Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Jul 29, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ r@5J w@324< @? yF=J b_j %6C6D2 r2CE6C @? pF8] `j y677 r2=766 @? pF8FDE aj p>J |F==:?D @? pF8] b]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ %C2G:D 2?5 {:K r@FCE?6J @? pF8] b]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? 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Related to this story Most Popular Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Lori Carlton stood before her fellow Lifetime Aquatic Swim Organization veterans and its leaders and shared that she learned a great deal abou… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.