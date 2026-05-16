Settlers Museum to offer two workshops May 16, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Settlers Museum in Atkins has scheduled workshops on indigo shibori natural dyeing and freezer paper folk applique.kAm%96 ?2EFC2= 5J6:?8 4@FCD6 H:== E2<6 A=246 @? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 e[ 7C@> `\d A]>]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ =62C? 9@H E@ AC6A2C6 E96 5J6 G2Ej E649?:BF6D @7 3:?5:?8[ DE:E49:?8[ 4=2>A:?8[ 2?5 @E96C A2EE6C?\>2<:?8 @AE:@?Dj E96 5J6 AC@46DD :ED6=7j 2?5 7:?2= AC6A2C2E:@? @7 7:?:D965 AC@5F4ED]k^AmkAmtG6CJ@?6 H:== 86E 7@FC ?2A<:?D 2?5 EH@ E62 E@H6=D E@ 5J6] p55:E:@?2= ?2A<:?D 2?5 E62 E@H6=D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6[ 2?5 A2CE:4:A2?ED 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ 3C:?8 A6CD@?2=[ H9:E6^4C62>[ 723C:4 :E6>D @7 4@EE@? @C D:=< E@ 5J6 2D H6==] %96 766 :D Sa_]k^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Virginia Tech softball shuts out South Alabama in NCAA regional Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Virginia Tech softball heading to LSU for NCAAs Bayou, a 1-year-old pooch, is looking for his forever home kAm%96 7C66K6C A2A6C 7@=< 2AA=:BF6 4@FCD6 :D D6E 7@C $F?52J[ yF?6 f[ h 2]>] E@ d A]>]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ =62C? 9@H E@ FD6 7C66K6C A2A6C E@ >2<6 2AA=:BF6 56D:8?D :? E9:D 92?5\DE:E49:?8 H@C<D9@A] !2CE:4:A2?ED H:== FD6 AC@G:565 :>286D @C >2<6 E96:C @H?[ EC2?D76C 5C2H:?8D E@ 7C66K6C A2A6C[ :C@? E96 A2A6C @?E@ 723C:4[ 2?5 FE:=:K6 E96 AC@46DD E@ >2<6 2? 2AA=:BF65 2?5 BF:=E65 D>2== E6IE:=6 2CEH@C<] p== DFAA=:6D :?4=F565] p86 `e 2?5 FAj 23:=:EJ E@ E9C625 2 ?665=6 :D C6BF:C65] %96 766 :D Sa_]k^AmkAm%96 $6EE=6CD |FD6F> :D 2E`baa #@4<J w@==@H #5] :? pE<:?D] r2== afe\f_e\g__b]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees. Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from…