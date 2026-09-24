Upcoming programs at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library Sep 24, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October 1- Scrabble at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Thursday, October 1st at 1:30 pm. Enjoy a challenging and fun game of Scrabble with other word enthusiasts.kAmkDEC@?8m~4E@36C c\ p5F=E q:\{:?8F2= pCE w@FC 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? $F?52J[ ~4E@36C cE9 2E aib_ A>k^DEC@?8m] y@:? 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