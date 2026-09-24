Search leads to arrest of five Sep 24, 2026 Sep 24, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests on Wednesday in connection to what it says was financial exploitation of a senior citizen.kAmp C6=62D6 7C@> E96 $96C:77’D @77:46 ?@E65 E92E :?G6DE:82E@CD 56E6C>:?65 E92E E96 G:4E:> 925 366? 6IA=@:E65 7@C D6G6C2= E9@FD2?5 5@==2CD]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 2 D62C49 2E ecd (] uF=E@? $E][ 7:G6 A6@A=6 H6C6 E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 $96C:77’D ~77:46]k^AmkAm!6??J y@6= $2HJ6CD 2?5 r92C=6D p5C:2? r2>A6C yC] H6C6 6249 492C865 H:E9 4C65:E 42C5 7C2F5[ 4@?DA:C24J E@ 4@>>:E =2C46?J 2?5 7:?2?4:2= 6IA=@:E2E:@?] v23C:==6 p=JDD2 r2>A6C H2D 492C865 H:E9 4C65:E 42C5 7C2F5 2?5 4@?DA:C24J E@ 4@>>:E =2C46?J] r2>6C@? w6?D=6J H2D 492C865 H:E9 4@?DA:C24J E@ 4@>>:E =2C46?J 2?5 A@DD6DD:@? @7 $4965F=6 x @C xx 5CF8D] sFDE:? sC6H $2HJ6CD H2D 492C865 H:E9 4@?DA:C24J E@ 4@>>:E =2C46?J]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts 60 agency partners for 2026 Uniting Communities Conference College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications kAmp D64@?5 D62C49[ E:AA65 @77 3J E96 7:CDE[ =65 E96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 E@ f_ag (] {66 w:89H2J[ H96C6 AC@4665D 36=:6G65 E@ 36 4@??64E65 E@ E96 7:?2?4:2= 6IA=@:E2E:@? H6C6 F?4@G6C65]k^AmkAm%96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5 255:E:@?2= 492C86D 2C6 6IA64E65[ H:E9 A@DD:3=J 255:E:@?2= DFDA64ED 36:?8 492C865] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he …