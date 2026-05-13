Wythe schools receive funding May 13, 2026 15 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County schools recently received $37,500 to buy new equipment and make improvements to enhance student learning.kAm%96 2H2C5[ 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96CD :? E96 DE2E6 E@E2=:?8 Se__[___[ H2D 2??@F?465 3J $FA6C:?E6?56?E @7 !F3=:4 x?DECF4E:@? y6??2 r@?H2J] uF?5D 7C@> E96 4@>A6E:E:G6 8C2?ED H6C6 2H2C565 E@ (JE96 2?5 `d @E96C D49@@= 5:G:D:@?D H:E9 E96 2:> @7 FA8C25:?8 6BF:A>6?E 7@C 42C66C 2?5 E649?:42= 65F42E:@? Wr%tX AC@8C2>D :? D49@@=D 2?5 E649?:42= 46?E6CD]k^AmkAmQp DEF56?E :? 2 ':C8:?:2 r%t AC@8C2> 56D6CG6D 36EE6C E92? EC2:?:?8 @? J6DE6C52JVD E@@=D 7@C E@>@CC@HVD ;@3D[” kDEC@?8mD2:5 r@?H2Jk^DEC@?8m] “%96D6 :?G6DE>6?ED :? >@56C? 6BF:A>6?E 4=@D6 E92E 82A 3J AFEE:?8 C62=[ :?5FDECJ\8C256 E649?@=@8J :? E96 92?5D @7 6G6CJ =62C?6C 2?5 EFC?:?8 @FC D49@@=D :?E@ E96 7C@?E =:?6 @7 ':C8:?:2VD H@C<7@C46 7FEFC6]Qk^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Hobart Smith Day celebrates Saltville, Appalachia's musical legacy Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney honors Saltville officer kAm(JE96 r@F?EJ %649?@=@8J r6?E6C C646:G65 E96 >@?6J 7@C 28C:4F=EFC2= >6492?:4D 2?5 AC64:D:@? >2?F724EFC:?8]k^AmkAm%96 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J 6DE23=:D965 E96 r%t 6BF:A>6?E 8C2?E AC@8C2> :? a_`e[ 2?5 E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t5F42E:@? 2H2C565 E96 7:CDE 8C2?ED E@ D49@@= 5:G:D:@?D :? a_`f] $:?46 E96?[ E96 AC@8C2> 92D AC@G:565 Se >:==:@? E@ 96=A D49@@= 5:G:D:@?D AFC492D6 :??@G2E:G6 6BF:A>6?E E@ 6?92?46 =62C?:?8 6IA6C:6?46D 7@C 42C66C 2?5 E649?:42= 65F42E:@? DEF56?ED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest.