Upcoming programs at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library Jul 30, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 6- Scrabble at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Thursday, August 6th at 1:30 pm. Enjoy a challenging and fun game of Scrabble with other word enthusiasts.kAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE g\ %2=<:?’ E96 q=F6D 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? $2EFC52J[ pF8FDE gkDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E ` A>]k^DEC@?8m s:D4@G6C E96 362FEJ 2?5 492C> @7 E96 t2DE6C? q=F63:C5—@?6 @7 @FC C68:@?’D >@DE 36=@G65 3:C5D] {62C? 23@FE E96:C =:764J4=6 2?5 9@H E@ 2EEC24E E96> E@ J@FC J2C5] y@:? r2C@= z2F77>2?[ ':C8:?:2 |2DE6C }2EFC2=:DE 2?5 r@??:6 |2CD92==[ 76==@H 3=F63:C5 6?E9FD:2DE 7@C E9:D 6?828:?8 2?5 65F42E:@?2= AC@8C2>] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE ``\ rC62E:G6 r@==23@C2E:@? 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? pF8FDE ``kDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E aib_]k^DEC@?8m p DFAA@CE 8C@FA 7@C 4C62E:G6Di D92C6 J@FC H@C<[ BF6DE:@?D[ 2?5 25G:46P p4E:G:E:6D 2?5 8@2=D 2C6 564:565 2D 2 8C@FA]k^Am People are also reading… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools UNC places general manager for football on paid administrative leave For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Sheriff shares Nancy Guthrie update after video plea Vote for who can beat Warner kAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE `a\ q:?8@ 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? (65?6D52J[ pF8FDE `akDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E a A>]k^DEC@?8m uF? 2?5 !C:K6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE `b\ $4C233=6 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? %9FCD52J[ pF8FDE `bE9 2E `ib_ A>k^DEC@?8m] t?;@J 2 492==6?8:?8 2?5 7F? 82>6 @7 $4C233=6 H:E9 @E96C H@C5 6?E9FD:2DED]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE `b\ %2=<:?8 p3@FE q@@<D 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? %9FCD52J[ pF8FDE `bkDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E a A>]k^DEC@?8m %9:D >@?E9VD 3@@< :D k6>m(:E9 v@@5 #62D@?Di |J w62CE76=E y@FC?6Ji uC@> r@\56A6?56?4J E@ 2 $6=7\}FCEFC:?8 {:76 k^6>m3J |2C4:2 (:?E6CD] x? E9:D 4C62E:G6 >6>@:C[ |2C4:2 w2:?6D (:?E6CD C67=64ED ?@E @?=J @? 96C >2CC:286 E92E 4CF>3=65 2D E:>6 H6?E 3J[ 3FE 2=D@ 5:D4FDD6D E96 G2C:@FD 2G6?F6D @7 D6=7\962=:?8 D96 5:D4@G6C65 @? E96 ;@FC?6J E@ =62C? E@ =@G6 96CD6=7 @?46 282:?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE `c\ !@<é>@? 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? uC:52J pF8FDE `ckDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E bib_ A>]k^DEC@?8m r2==:?8 2== !@<é>@? 72?DP |66E FA H:E9 @E96C 72?D E96 a?5 uC:52J @7 E96 >@?E9 E@ EC256[ =62C? E@ 32EE=6[ 62C? AC:K6D[ 2?5 5:D4FDD 2== E9:?8D !@<é>@?] p== 286D 2C6 H6=4@>6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Lori Carlton stood before her fellow Lifetime Aquatic Swim Organization veterans and its leaders and shared that she learned a great deal abou… Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County. Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing.