Hostel opens in downtown Marion (copy) (copy) (copy)

Less than a year after the young couple bought the downtown Marion commercial space, they’ve opened their second business.

The Appalachian Trail town is now home to a hostel.

Andrew and Amanda Livingston bought the East Main Street business property last December. After months of renovations, last spring, they opened Marion Outdoors, a retail shop geared toward the outdoor enthusiast but with a variety of products – from hot chocolates to shoes — that attracts a wide audience of shoppers.

Once Marion Outdoors was launched, work began upstairs in the building to create The Merry Inn Downtown Stays Hostel.

Andrew explained, “There are hiker hostels all along the Appalachian Trail.” While most designated trail towns have a hostel, he noticed that Marion didn’t.

“I wanted to give hikers everything they would need when they came in to town. An outfitter for clothes, shoes, gear and resupply/food, and a hostel to rest, charge their electronics, shower, and do laundry,” said Andrew.

He also noticed that the hikers who were staying overnight were doing so in lodging outside of Marion’s downtown. Andrew wanted to change that trend.

“I want hikers to be able to enjoy the local restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries and museums that make Marion so special,” he said, adding, “I think Marion has the potential to be a must stop for hikers.”

The Merry Inn features eight bunks and two private rooms, sleeping up to 10 people.

The hostel also features an “autograph wall” along the stairway leading to the rooms. The wall features the trail name signatures of the AT hikers.

“We are delighted with this awesome addition to lodging options here,” said Marion Mayor David Helms in a news release. “The Livingstons are making the investments in our community to tie us even tighter with the AT hikers, and we appreciate every one of them that choose Marion to be a part of their hiking experience.”

For individuals who want different hiking experiences, Marion Outdoors now offers group hikes as well as guided backpacking trips.

Store manager Stacy York, whose trail name is Goat, “is an experienced guide and just an all-around amazing person. She is leading/guiding these hikes and backpacking trips. This idea was always a part of the business plan but she has taken the lead and made it happen,” said Andrew.

Andrew, a former Barter Theatre actor, is also putting his entertainment skills to use. He’s been making what he describes as “informative comedic videos.”

“My intention is to teach people about gear, how to tie backpacking knots, stretches to do before hiking, and I also review products I sell at the store in hopes to get them outside in a safe and responsible way,” Andrew said.

His videos, which are on Instagram @marion_outdoors and YouTube on the Marion Outdoors channel, are reaching new heights. A recent video went viral and got more than 25,000 views within a few hours.

Andrew sees more development on the way. “We have a lot of other exciting projects and programs coming next year,” he said. To keep up with them, a mailing list option is available through marionoutdoors.com.

“Our community is growing and that is the goal,” said Andrew, “to create an outdoor community of people who all love hiking and backpacking.”

Amanda also works to bring people to Smyth County. She serves as the community’s tourism director.

The Merry Inn is at 206 East Main Street. It is also listed on Airbnb. To learn more about it or the retail business, email marionvaoutdoors@gmail.com.