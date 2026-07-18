New Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program grant round open Jul 18, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is now accepting submissions for parks and outdoor recreation grants through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program.kAm%96 }2E:@?2= !2C< $6CG:46 ~FE5@@C #64C62E:@? {6824J !2CE?6CD9:A !C@8C2>[ @C ~#{![ AC@G:56D d_–d_T >2E49:?8 C6:>3FCD6>6?E 8C2?ED 7@C E96 24BF:D:E:@?[ 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 C6923:=:E2E:@? @7 A2C<D :? BF2=:7J:?8 FC32? 2?5 EC:32= 2C62D] xE :D 2 ?2E:@?2= 4@>A6E:E:@? H:E9 FA E@ S`a_ >:==:@? 2G2:=23=6]k^AmkAm%96 >:?:>F> ~#{! 8C2?E 2H2C5 :D Sb__[___[ H:E9 2 >:?:>F> E@E2= AC@;64E 4@DE @7 Se__[___] %96 >2I:>F> 8C2?E 2H2C5 :D S`d >:==:@?]k^Am kAmp== 7F?565 AC@;64ED >FDE 36 >2:?E2:?65 2?5 <6AE @A6? 2D AF3=:4 @FE5@@C C64C62E:@? 2C62D :? A6CA6EF:EJ] pAA=:42?ED >FDE 36 23=6 E@ 7F?5 `__T @7 AC@;64E 4@DED H9:=6 D66<:?8 A6C:@5:4 C6:>3FCD6>6?ED]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Chilhowie, industries address forever plastics Warrior and Poet: Bland County veteran's poem part of state anthology Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs kAm~#{! :D A2CE @7 E96 {2?5 2?5 (2E6C r@?D6CG2E:@? uF?5 $E2E6 2?5 {@42= pDD:DE2?46 !C@8C2>[ @C {(ru]k^AmkAmpD E96 {(ru DE2E6 =625 286?4J[ sr# 2446AED AC6\2AA=:42E:@? AC@A@D2=D @? 3692=7 @7 6=:8:3=6 DF3C64:A:6?ED[ :?4=F5:?8 4:E:6D[ 4@F?E:6D 2?5 A2C< 2FE9@C:E:6D[ 2?5 DF3>:ED D6=64E65 AC@;64ED E@ }!$[ H9:49 H:== 49@@D6 E96 AC@;64ED E@ >@G6 7@CH2C5] u656C2==J C64@8?:K65 x?5:2? %C:36D >2J 2AA=J 6:E96C 5:C64E=J @C E9C@F89 sr#]k^Am kAm%@ BF2=:7J[ A2C< AC@;64ED >FDE 36 =@42E65 :?ik^Am kAm• &C32? 2C62D H:E9 2 A@AF=2E:@? @7 ad[___ @C >@C6 :? E96 >@DE C646?E 46?DFD[k^Am kAm• %H@ @C >@C6 25;246?E FC32? 2C62D H:E9 2 4@>3:?65 A@AF=2E:@? @7 ad[___ @C >@C6[ @Ck^AmkAm• pC62D 25>:?:DE6C65 3J 7656C2==J C64@8?:K65 x?5:2? %C:36D]k^AmkAmp >2A @7 2== 46?DFD \56D:8?2E65 FC32? 2C62D :D 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 E96 &]$] r6?DFD qFC62F’D %xvt#(63 A=2E7@C> 2?5 A@AF=2E:@? E23=6D 7@C FC32? 2C62D 42? 36 7@F?5 @? E96 286?4J’D &C32? 2?5 #FC2= H63A286]k^Am kAm!C@8C2> :?7@C>2E:@?[ 2 8F:56 2?5 255:E:@?2= C6D@FC46D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^C64C62E:@?2=\A=2??:?8^@C=AQm9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^C64C62E:@?2=\A=2??:?8^@C=Ak^2m]k^Am kAm!C6\2AA=:42E:@?D 2C6 5F6 $6AE] `_ 3J c A]>] 2?5 >FDE 36 6>2:=65 E@ k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iC64C62E:@?8C2?EDo54C]G:C8:?:2]8@GQmC64C62E:@?8C2?EDo54C]G:C8:?:2]8@Gk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Thousands of people have ignored the signs cautioning drivers not to speed through the Interstate 81 work zone near Exit 45 in Marion. Beyond … Loss of School-Based Health Clinics a surprise to Smyth school officials, citizens Monica Johnson wants transparency about a decision impacting health care in Smyth County schools. The school system’s leaders would also have … Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Alyssa Stoots is only 10 years old, but the youngster isn’t waiting to make a difference in her community. Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Four license plate reader cameras have been operating in Marion since January. Marion’s police chief credits them with helping arrest multiple… Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Already an established massage therapy provider, a Marion business is expanding its services by adding an acupuncturist as well as new therapies.