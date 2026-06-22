Graham players named to the All-State teams Jun 22, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junior G-Men Rhys Aiello and Channing Disibbio were named to the Virginia High School League’s All State soccer first team.kAmp:6==@ :D 2 ;F?:@C 2?5 H2D D6=64E65 2D 2 >:57:6=56C] s:D:33:@[ 2 ;F?:@C[ H2D A:4<65 2D 5676?D6]k^AmkAm{F42D }2D9[ 2=D@ @7 vC292> w:89[ H2D A:4<65 2D 2 7@CH2C5 7@C E96 p== $E2E6 D64@?5 E62>] y@:?:?8 }2D9 H2D D@A9@>@C6 E62>>2E6 5676?D6 p]y] qC25D92H]k^AmkAmv=6?G2C D6?:@C 5676?56C %J=6C rFC7:DD :D E96 r=2DD a !=2J6C @7 E96 *62C[ 2?5 v=6?G2C 9625 4@249 y@D9 y@?6D :D E96 r=2DD a r@249 @7 E96 *62C]k^Am kAmp 7:CDE\E62> 2==\DE2E6 D6=64E:@? :? a_ad[ rFC7:DD 62C?65 `c 5676?D:G6 D9FE@FED E9:D A2DE D62D@?[ 2?49@C:?8 E96 324< =:?6 7@C E96 w:89=2?56CD] w6 2=D@ D4@C65 h 8@2=D[ 5:D965 @FE h 2DD:DED[ 2?5 E2==:65 af A@:?ED E9:D D62D@?] rFC7:DD 5:5 2 >2DE6C7F= ;@3 @7 4@?DE2?E=J >2C<:?8 2? @AA@?6?EVD 36DE 2EE24<6C] w6 2=D@ 62C?65 ea 42C66C 5676?D:G6 D9FE@FED H9:=6 96=A:?8 v=6?G2C 42AEFC6 7@FC DEC2:89E DE2E6 E:E=6D 2?5 7@FC DEC2:89E 5:DEC:4E 2?5 C68:@? 492>A:@?D9:AD] p E62> r2AE2:? E9:D D62D@?[ 96 7:?:D965 9:D 7@FC\J62C 42C66C H:E9 @?=J @?6 56762E[ A@DE:?8 2? @G6C2== E62> C64@C5 @7 gf\`\a] w6 2=D@ 62C?65 u:CDE %62> p==\s:DEC:4E[ u:CDE %62> p==\#68:@?[ 2?5 u:CDE %62> p==\$E2E6 :? 3@E9 a_ae 2?5 a_ad]k^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Smyth County School Board honors Chilhowie businessman Smyth County deputy saves man's life Virginia budget leaders reach 'agreement in principle' for deal These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why 36 Million Small Businesses Are Quietly Fighting the Same Battle Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Smyth commissioner hosts drive-through high-mileage recording event Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Offensive line battles highlight Virginia Tech's summer kAmx? D:I D62D@?D =625:?8 E96 w:89=2?56C AC@8C2>[ y@?6DV E62> 92D H@? D:I 4@?D64FE:G6 %9C66\#:G6CD s:DEC:4E r92>A:@?D9:AD[ D:I 4@?D64FE:G6 #68:@? r r92>A:@?D9:AD[ 2?5 7@FC 4@?D64FE:G6 DE2E6 492>A:@?D9:AD[ 6BF2=:?8 |6C:5:2? Wa_`b\`eX 7@C >@DE 4@?D64FE:G6 3@JDV E:E=6D :? 'w${ 9:DE@CJ] w:D =2DE E9C66 E62>D 7:?:D965 E96 D62D@? F?362E6?[ 8@:?8 aa\_\` E9:D D62D@?[ ab\_\_ :? a_ad[ 2?5 aa\_\_ :? a_ac] y@?6D @H?D 2 `a_\b\b C64@C5 @G6C D:I J62CD 2?5 92D v=6?G2C @? 2? gc\82>6 F?362E6? DEC62<] q67@C6 4@>:?8 E@ v=6?G2C[ y@?6D 4@24965 E96 8:C=DV E62> 2E $2=6> W$2=6>X w:89 $49@@= 7@C `g J62CD] w6 =65 E96 $A2CE2?D E@ 2 aeh\fa\b_ C64@C5[ H@? E96 DE2E6 E:E=6 :? a__b[ 2?5 >256 D6G6? u:?2= u@FC 2AA62C2?46D 2?5 EH@ DE2E6 CF??6C\FA 7:?:D96D] w:D 8:C=D 2=D@ H@? D6G6? 5:DEC:4E 492>A:@?D9:AD 2?5 7:G6 C68:@?2= E:E=6D] w:D @G6C2== 'w${ 42C66C 4@249:?8 C64@C5 :D ?@H bgh\fd\ba]k^Am kAm%96 2==\DE2E6 D@446C E62> 4@?D:DED @7 7:G6 7@CH2C5D[ 7:G6 >:57:6=56CD[ 7:G6 5676?56CD[ 2?5 @?6 8@2=<66A6C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Meet the Smyth Animal Rescue Pet of the Week: Gambit. Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Marion native Arthur “Scrapper” Broady is returning to his hometown next weekend to help the community commemorate Juneteenth. He wants to hel…