Federal, state and local law enforcement worked together to capture fugitive SPorter Jun 11, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Marcus Ramsey Submitted photo A sign on the Chilhowie Library door Thursday afternoon. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter People in the Chilhowie area breathed a sigh of relief Thursday afternoon when a fugitive wanted in multiple states was captured and taken into custody.kAmu656C2=[ DE2E6 2?5 =@42= A@=:46 3682? 2 >2?9F?E 7@C |2C4FD #2>D6J %9FCD52J >@C?:?8]k^AmkAm#2>D6J 925 7=65 2 EC277:4 DE@A :? $>JE9 r@F?EJ 62C=:6C E9:D J62C] %9FCD52J[ 96 C6EFC?65 E@ 86E 9:D 42C] {2H 6?7@C46>6?E H2D ?@E:7:65 2?5 H96? #2>D6J D2H @77:46CD 2CC:G6[ 96 7=65 :?E@ H@@5D ?62C E96 tI:E ba 2C62 @7 r9:=9@H:6[ H9:49 :D 2E E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ\(2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ 3@C56C]k^Am kAmw6 H2D 7@F?5 :? E96 D2>6 G:4:?:EJ]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 52J 2C62 C6D:56?ED H6C6 42FE:@?65 ?@E E@ 2AAC@249 #2>D6J 2?5 42== h`` :>>65:2E6=J :7 E96J D2H 9:>]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Marion's ArtWalk to feature Ned Johnson's artwork, music by Wayne Dunford Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case kAm%96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 H@C<65 H:E9 E96 &]$] |2CD92=D – r2A:E2= pC62 #68:@?2= uF8:E:G6 %2D< u@C46 @? E96 42D6]k^AmkAm&]$] |2CD92= |2EE96H s2G:D D2:5[ “x? C@FE:?6 A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 $96C:77 r9:A $9F=6C 2?5 9:D 6I46AE:@?2= E62> 2?5 E96 (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46[ E96 &]$] |2CD92=D $6CG:46 – r2A:E2= pC62 #68:@?2= uF8:E:G6 %2D< u@C46[ (6DE6C? s:DEC:4E @7 ':C8:?:2[ 92D 25@AE65 E96 @FEDE2?5:?8 76=@?J H2CC2?ED 7@C 2AAC696?D:@? 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 7F8:E:G6 |2C4FD #2>D6J]”k^Am kAmx? ':C8:?:2[ #2>D6J H2D H2?E65 @? u6=@?J t=F5:?8 2?5 !@DD6DD:@? @7 p>>F?:E:@? 3J 2 76=@?] w6 H2D H2?E65 @? D6A2C2E6 492C86D :? v6@C8:2]k^Am kAm%9FCD52J ?:89E[ $9F=6C 6IAC6DD65 9:D 8C2E:EF56 “E@ 2== E96 286?4:6D E92E 92G6 2DD:DE65 H:E9 E9:D 42D6]”k^Am kAmp=D@ %9FCD52J ?:89E[ r9:=9@H:6 !@=:46 r9:67 p?5C6H |@DD E@=5 E96 %@H? r@F?4:= E92E E96 >2?9F?E 925 366? “2? 2==\52J @C562=”]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Mount Rogers Community Services is asking the localities in its service region to pay $13.70 per capita toward mental health, developmental di…