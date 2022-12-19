Governor directs $1.2 million to expand child care in SWVA

An effort to improve childcare options in Southwest Virginia will get a $1.2 million boost.

Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a $1.2 million grant will be directed to Ready SWVA. A project launched by the United Way of Southwest Virginia, the program is described as an economic development project specifically targeted toward workforce expansion.

Last December, more than 150 regional leaders in public, private and social sectors met to talk about Ready SWVA and what roles they and their organizations would play to meet the essential need.

A year ago, Travis Staton, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, explained the area need. He noted that the gap between available childcare slots and the need is more than twice as great in rural Virginia communities (20.4%) than in urban Virginia (9.1%).

As planned, Ready SWVA would create a new early childhood system that would expand access to affordable childcare, strengthen the current network of providers, and build a cohort of professional early childhood educators.

The initiative was to be developed over three years to work across 21 localities.

Funding Ready SWVA was expected to require $16 million in seed money, including $7 million for five facilities and three years of operations at $3 million per year.

The $1.2 million announced by Youngkin comes from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Governor’s Set-Aside funds.

“Finding quality, affordable and available childcare options for working families in Virginia has been an enduring challenge,” said Youngkin in a news release. “Expanding access to providers while strengthening the current network is a necessary step in the right direction.”

The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the critical role that child care plays in the economy.

Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater noted that in his remarks, saying “Removing barriers that keep people out of the workforce is a key focus of the administration and childcare is a prime example. By supporting the childcare services network in Southwest Virginia, we can empower people to confidently enter the workforce and grow the economy in Southwest Virginia.”

As he has emphasized multiple times, Staton said, "Childcare is the critical infrastructure needed to support comprehensive economic development strategies to attract new talent, young families, and higher-paying jobs to our region."

The federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act was signed into law on July 22, 2014. Under the ACT, Title I funds are available to states for the development and support programs that provide job search, education, and training activities for adult, youth, and dislocated workers seeking to gain or improve their employment prospects. Funds are also used to establish the one-stop delivery system for workforce development services.

Each year, the governor has discretion over a portion of the funds that may be distributed to projects based on a competitive grant process. The exact amount of the Ready SWVA Childcare Initiative grant award is $1,240,316 and is 100% funded through a U.S. Department of Labor-Employment and Training Administration grant.