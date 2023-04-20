It was coming off the gold standard 40+ years ago that started the spiral. It allowed the fed, state and local governments to spend what they do not have. Taxes is what they should have to use, and they would not have the unlimited greenbacks and control over us. We are in a recession and depression but it is a STEALTH recession and depression and has been hidden with all the government welfare programs, public housing, free medical and all the free breakfasts, lunches and weekend packs of food. Don't overlook the government welfare programs to corporations. Add all the child tax credits and 2 year covid scam credits, that even included 17-year-olds, under the "Rescue Plan" than total on the amount adults were GIVEN.

If we were under the gold standard this couldn't have been done, but would it have been necessary? Are we ever going back? Could we ever go back? Maybe only if everything monetary crashes and burns and a new government is formed with a new dollar that is based on gold.

Currently, Rep. A Mooney(R-WV), A. Biggs (R-AZ) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) have introduced H.R. 2435, the Gold Standard Restoration ACT, to facilitate the repegging of the Fed Reserve note to a fixed weight of gold. If it goes through, the Treasury & Reserve have 24 months to publicly disclose all gold holding and transactions, than the dollar would be repegged to a fixed weight at its market price.

We'd be in for a whole lot of hurt for those on the dole, free stuff gone but our nation would be better of for it. It's about time everyone got realistic, started living within their means and WORKED. Snap the bubble wrap on all these kids, responsibility first and a moral compass reset for all....even the politicians and those oligarchs. Stop WHO, UN, NIH, IRS, and a host of unelected agencies we do not need & can no longer afford.

Contact all your representatives and ask them to support. HR 2435, for America.

Linda Meyer