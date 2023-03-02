Wytheville Community College has released its Fall 2022 Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed a minimum of 20 hours of credit at the college, carried a minimum of 6 semester hours in a given semester, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students who are carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours for credit and who earn a GPA of 3.2 or higher for the semester are included on the Dean’s List.