Wytheville Community College has released its Fall 2022 Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed a minimum of 20 hours of credit at the college, carried a minimum of 6 semester hours in a given semester, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students who are carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours for credit and who earn a GPA of 3.2 or higher for the semester are included on the Dean’s List.
Those from Smyth County making the list include:
Dean’s List
Morgan Creasy, Alexius Hess, Karen Clark, William Meek, Jordan Propst, Alli Thomas, Michelle Thomas, Kayla Riggins
President’s Honor Roll
Loghan Greer, Miranda Umbarger, Micheal Cregger, Erin Hayden, Hayley Aker, Cameron Blevins, Colby Blevins, Khristian Goff, Angela Lamie, Morgan Machlied, Kambri Meadows, Rachel Sawyer, Adrianna Terrell, Preston Vanhoy, Colton Doane, Emily Blackenbeckler, Cassidy Gates, Hannah Gates, MaKinzie Hutton