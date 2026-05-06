VADOC celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week May 6, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Department of Corrections celebrated dedicated correctional educators across Virginia during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8.kAmt5F42E@CD 2E E96 'ps~r AC@G:56 :>A@CE2?E =62C?:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C :?42C46C2E65 :?5:G:5F2=D E9C@F89 6G:56?46\32D65 65F42E:@?2= AC@8C2>D E92E DFAA@CE 67764E:G6 C66?ECJ 2?5 AF3=:4 D276EJ]k^AmkAm“%96 H@C< @7 @FC 4@CC64E:@?2= 65F42E:@? E62> >2EE6CD 7@C E96 6?E:C6 r@>>@?H62=E9 @7 ':C8:?:2[” D2:5 'ps~r s:C64E@C y@D6A9 (] (2=E6CD] “%96D6 AF3=:4 D276EJ AC@76DD:@?2=D 96=A E@ 492?86 =:G6D E9C@F89 E96 5:D4:A=:?6D E96J E6249[ H9:49 =625 5:C64E=J E@ DE23=6 42C66CD 27E6C C6=62D6] x E92?< E96> 7@C E96:C 565:42E:@? E@ E96 A6@A=6 H6 D6CG6]Qk^Am kAm%96 'ps~r 6>A=@JD 23@FE aad 7F==\E:>6 E62496CD[ :?4=F5:?8 ``f 24256>:4 :?DECF4E@CD 7@4FD65 @? 25F=E 65F42E:@?[ DA64:2= 65F42E:@?[ =:3C2CJ D4:6?46[ 2?5 E6DE:?8] 'ps~r’D r2C66C 2?5 %649?:42= t5F42E:@? :?DECF4E@CD 7@4FD @? 2 H:56 2CC2J @7 DF3;64ED[ :?4=F5:?8 EC256D[ 3FD:?6DD D@7EH2C6 2AA=:42E:@?D[ 4@>AFE6C 2:565 5C27E:?8[ 7:36C @AE:4D[ 423:?6E >2<:?8[ 2?5 4@>>6C4:2= 7@@5D]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Mount Rogers NRA updates Smyth County on Grindstone, overlook, ponies and more Richmond judge dismisses Republican bid to block new maps Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA kAm%96 'ps~r 46=63C2E6D :ED E62496CD 5FC:?8 %62496C pAAC64:2E:@? (66< 2?5 E9C@F89@FE E96 J62C] |@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE 2 42C66C :? AF3=:4 D276EJ :? E96 56A2CE>6?E 42? 36 7@F?5 @? E96 'ps~r’D H63D:E6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.