Emory & Henry is hosting Community Day, sponsored by Utility Trailer headquartered in Atkins, inviting the community to enjoy the return of Emory & Henry football to Fred Selfe stadium as the Wasps play the first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 1 p.m. Emory & Henry is also hosting the Blue & Gold Open House from 9 a.m. to noon alongside Family & Friends Day events hosted by the Office of Student Activities.

Community Day will include food trucks and a kids’ fun zone on campus, and the game kicks off at 1 p.m.

The Office of Student Activities will host Family & Friends Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the King Center lawn, featuring inflatables, yard games, cotton candy, a DJ, dunk tank and gifts provided by the Office of Athletics as part of Community Day. The DJ will host games and trivia. Answer questions to earn prizes.

The open house event is an opportunity for prospective students to explore what Emory & Henry has to offer, including academic and extracurricular programs at the Academic & Campus Life Fair. In addition to the fair, prospective students will tour the campus with a student Blue & Gold Ambassador, enjoy lunch for a student and two guests for free in the cafeteria with current students and leave the event with an Emory & Henry T-shirt. Students and their guests can join the fun at the Emory & Henry football game for free at 1 p.m.

“Our open house events are the perfect opportunity for future students to get to know our campus and how they can grow into the people they want to become at Emory & Henry,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management and External Affairs Jennifer Pearce.

“Meeting our faculty, staff and students personally as well as taking time to see the facilities that will make up a student’s home away from home is the number one reason to pay a visit and help make a decision,” Pearce said.

To register for the Blue & Gold Open House, visit www.ehc.edu/sept23. Visit www.ehc.edu/apply to learn more about joining Emory & Henry.