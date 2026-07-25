Extension Answers Register for tech class in August Dr. Andy Overbay Columnist Jul 25, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you apply pesticides to your own property, you may only need a private applicator license. If all you use is unrestricted pesticides, you don’t even need a private license.kAmw@H6G6C[ :7 J@F 2AA=J A6DE:4:56D @? D@>6@?6 6=D6’D AC@A6CEJ @C 2AA=J A6DE:4:56D 2D A2CE @7 J@FC ;@3[ J@F ?665 E@ 9@=5 2 4@>>6C4:2= =:46?D6] tG6? :7 J@F 2C6 DAC2J:?8 G:?682C 2?5 D2=E H2E6C[ :7 E96 :?E6?E :D E@ 4@?EC@= H665D[ J@F H:== ?665 2 4@>>6C4:2= =:46?D6 :7 J@F 2C6 ?@E @? J@FC @H? AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 >2?J 42E68@C:6D @7 4@>>6C4:2= =:46?D6Dj 6249 42E68@CJ E2C86ED 2 DA64:7:4 D6E @7 A6DED WA=2?ED @C 2?:>2=DX[ A=246 @7 2AA=:42E:@? W28[ C:89E @7 H2J[ 2BF2E:4X @C >@56 @7 2AA=:42E:@? W26C:2=X]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth County continues to explore data center regs Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Marion PD chief reports on first 6 months of Flock cameras in town Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Alyssa's Angels: Working to make a difference in Chilhowie, beyond Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates School-based health clinics' closure prompts officials to turn to legislators Craig County man gets 50 years in prison for death of his infant son kAmq67@C6 J@F 42? 9@=5 2 4@>>6C4:2= =:46?D6 :? 2 42E68@CJ[ J@F >FDE 9@=5 2 C68:DE6C65 E649?:4:2? =:46?D6 7@C 2 J62C 2?5 36 DFA6CG:D65 3J 2 =:46?D6 9@=56C :? E92E 42E68@CJ] k^AmkAm~? pF8] `aE9[ 'rt 2?5 'spr$ H:== @776C 2 4@FCD6 E@ AC6A2C6 J@F 7@C C68:DE6C65 E649 6I2>:?2E:@? 7@==@H65 3J 25>:?:DEC2E:@? @7 E96 6I2> :ED6=7] %96 4@FCD6 H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 |2C:@? #64C62E:@? s6A2CE>6?E 2E b_g t2DE r9:=9@H:6 $EC66E :? |2C:@?[ 368:??:?8 2E gib_ 2]>]k^AmkAm%@ E2<6 E96 4@FCD6 2?5 6I2>[ J@F >FDE C68:DE6C 2E E96 tIE6?D:@? ~77:46 AC:@C E@ pF8] b 3J d A]>] %@ C68:DE6C[ 42== !2> 2E WafeX f_e\gbbh] *@F >FDE 2=D@ 2AA=J E@ E2<6 E96 6I2> 3J 7:==:?8 @FE E96 #%\p u@C>] k^Am kAm%96 7@C> :D 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]G524D]G:C8:?:2]8@G^A57^E649?:4:2?A24<6E]A57Qm9EEADi^^HHH]G524D]G:C8:?:2]8@G^A57^E649?:4:2?A24<6E]A57k^2m @C J@F 42? 2D< !2> 2E E96 tIE6?D:@? ~77:46 E@ 6>2:= J@F E96 7@C>]U?3DAj ~?46 E96 7@C> :D 7:==65 @FE[ :E ?665D E@ 36 6>2:=65 E@ k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iz2J=6?]D>:E9oG524DQmz2J=6?]D>:E9oG524Dk^2m[G:C8:?:2]8@G]U?3DAjk^AmkAm$A246 :D =:>:E65 E@ a_\ad A6@A=6 D@ A=62D6 24E BF:4<=J] x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ D66:?8 J@F @? pF8FDE `a]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m&A4@>:?8 tG6?EDk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmyF=J ad\\#' u2:C {:G6DE@4< s2J]k^Am kAmpF8] b\\s625=:?6 E@ C68:DE6C H:E9 'rt 7@C E96 r@>>6C4:2=^#68:DE6C65 %649 !6DE:4:56 r@FCD6[ d A]>]k^AmkAmpF8] c \\%C: $E2E6 q667 r@?76C6?46]k^AmkAmpF8] e\\%C24E@C %C:A E@ q6?92>[ zJ]k^AmkAmpF8] `a\\#68:DE6C65 %649 %C2:?:?8^%6DE:?8[ b_g t2DE r9:=9@H:6 $EC66E[ |2C:@?[ gib_]k^Am kAmpF8] `g\\'"p $2=6]k^AmkAmpF8] ac\\'"p $E66C %2<6 &A]k^Am kAmpF8 ae\\'"p w6:76C %2<6 &A]k^AmkAmpF8] af\\w2J 2?5 u@C286 u:6=5 s2J]k^Am Dr. Andy Overbay is the agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Smyth County. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope When Teresa Mabe started her recovery journey and along the way, times came when she didn’t know if she had the strength to continue. However,… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth County has taken the first steps to give voters the opportunity to decide whether to levy a 1% sales tax to be used only for school cons… Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.