Brian Raymond named Curt’s Ace Hardware district manager Jul 25, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Brian Raymond SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Food City recently announced that they have named Brian Raymond to serve as district manager for their Curt’s Ace Hardware division.kAm“(6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ H6=4@>6 qC:2? 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Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Smyth County has taken the first steps to give voters the opportunity to decide whether to levy a 1% sales tax to be used only for school cons… Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.