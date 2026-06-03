Rural Retreat Middle School honor roll Jun 3, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Principal’s List – All A’skAmkDEC@?8m$:IE9 vC256k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmp?5C6H w2CC[ {:=J z6D?6C[ %2=@? |:E496==[ %C:DE2? #2<6D[ {:==:2? #62C5@?[ wF5D@? (966=6Ck^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6G6?E9 vC256k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmv2E=:? s2G:5D@?[ w2CA6C s6=A[ r2=G:? vC292>[ q6?;2>:? w@FD6>2?[ r@=E $96776J[ vC292> (JC:4<k^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Carroll County sheriff's deputy shot and killed; manhunt for suspect underway Suspect in Virginia deputy's shooting death arrested in North Carolina SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Luke Braham, West Virginia’s top-rated 2027 player, commits to Virginia Tech Seven dead in seven crashes on Virginia roads over 2026 Memorial Day holiday kAmkDEC@?8mt:89E9 vC256k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr@==:? p<6C[ !:A6C p=6I2?56C[ y24< q29@F[ pG6CJ qC@H?[ r92C=6:89 qC@H?:?8[ p52 r9:=5C6DD[ |:4926= r=2J[ #:=6J s6D>@?5[ pF5C6J w2=6[ r@?@C w6?D=6J[ qCJ2C w@F?D96==[ #:=6J |F=92==[ |255@I ~H6?D[ (C6? !2EC:4<[ (:==@H !6?HC:89E[ |25:DF? $96=E@?[ %F4<6C '@:89E[ xD236==2 (:==:2>Dk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw@?@C #@== – p== p’D 2?5 q’Dk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$:IE9 vC256k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmr2CD@? p<6C[ $25:6 p==6J[ z2:E=J? pC?@=5[ p2C:? q6==[ z62E=6J q:C5[ r@@A6C s2G:5D@?[ r2IE@? w282[ s2:DJ w2=6[ z62E@? w2D9[ y2>6D wF?=6J[ v236 x?8C2>[ pG6CJ xCG:?[ p==JD@? y2CG:D[ |2D@? z@AJ5=@HD<:[ p=6I {:EK[ qC@?HJ? {J2==[ #636442 |4z:??6J[ y@D=J? |@@C6[ v2G:? !2C<6C[ z2J=66 !:4<=6[ y2D6 &>36C86C[ {F42D (2=<6C[ y2I (2C5[ wF?E6C (:=D@?k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$6G6?E9 vC256k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr@5J q62C[ |J2 q62C[ y6>>2 qC:586>2?[ y2D6J r@A6?92G6C[ p>6=:2 rC:886C[ {2J=2 s62?[ z6??65: s6w2CE[ zJ=6:89 s@DD[ zJ=6 uF?<[ r9=@6 w2>>[ #J56C w@F?D96==[ |24<6?K:6 {@H6?E92=[ {6G: |:E496==[ %C:?:EJ }66=[ z6286? }6=D@?[ qC2J56? !2CD@?D[ p=6?2 !@@=6[ +249 !C6DE@?[ !C6D=6J "F:==6?[ p>36C #6A2DD[ |288:6 #962[ w2CA6C $286[ r=2J $A6?46C[ t56? $E@@ED[ r@??6C &>36C86C[ |25:D@? (28?6C[ y246 (:==D[ p=:G:2 (C6?k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mt:89E9 vC256k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmz9=@6 pC>DEC@?8[ #FDD6== q6?E=6J[ y@=6:89 q=2?<6?D9:A[ |:4926= qFCE@?[ r@=E@? u62C?D[ %2>6C@? vC:>6D[ |2<2J=66 w@=DE@?[ y24< {:?<@FD[ r2>C@? |6DD6C[ #6>:J29 $:>@?D[ t>>2 %2E6[ qC2J56? (@@5D@?[ $92H? (@@5D@?k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program For five days this July, 20 Smyth County students will get an opportunity to realize their potential, learn about the criminal justice system … Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann…